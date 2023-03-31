If you found this month’s Netflix offerings lacking, may I suggest Hulu’s new releases for April? In addition to an absolute treasure trove of anime, this month’s streaming options include the highly anticipated third season of Dave, and the premieres of new Hulu original series Tiny Beautiful Things and Saint X. All that, plus a new psychological thriller starring Dianna Agron, and the Brooke Shields documentary Pretty Baby—and more.

April 2023 Hulu highlights

Hulu has a few new original titles premiering this month, starting on April 1 with Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields. In the two-part documentary, Shields, who began modeling at age 14, examines how being sexualized at such a young age impacted her life and career. Then, on April 7, Hulu submits its entry to the Cheryl Strayed universe: Tiny Beautiful Things, a limited series starring Kathryn Hahn, based on the book of the same name by the author of Wild.

On April 26, Hulu premieres the first three episodes of Saint X, the limited series starring The 100‘s Alycia Debnam-Carey and loosely inspired by the disappearance of Natalee Holloway. Based on the book by Alexis Schaitkin, the series explores how a young woman’s death in the Caribbean impacts many lives, including her sister and the two young Black men who became suspects in her murder.

Season 3 of Dave, the rightfully acclaimed FX series from rapper and comedian Dave Burd, a.k.a. Lil Dicky, finally arrives on April 6. If you enjoy shows like Atlanta, Ramy, and HBO’s late, great High Maintenance, you’ll probably love the semi-autobiographical exploits of Dave.

Finally, there’s Clock, a psychological thriller about a woman’s “desperate attempt to fix her biological clock.” Written and directed by Alexis Jacknow and based on her short film of the same name, Clock stars Dianna Agron and Melora Hardin, and arrives on April 28.

Here’s everything coming to Hulu in April 2023, with our recommendations in bold:

April 1

Adam (2009)

American Psycho (2000)

Baby Mama (2008)

Bachelorette (2012)

Because of Winn-Dixie (2005)

Bend It Like Beckham (2003)

Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)

Big Daddy (1999)

Black Clover: Complete Seasons 1-2 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Blackthorn (2011)

Body at Brighton Rock (2019)

The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day (2009)

Boys on the Side (1995)

Breakin’ All the Rules (2004)

Bridesmaids (2011)

Brooklyn’s Finest (2010)

The Brothers (2001)

CHiPS (2017)

Copycat (1995)

Courage Under Fire (1996)

Date Night (2010)

Dear John (2010)

Despicable Me (2010)

Despicable Me 2 (2013)

The Diary of a Teenage Girl (2015)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days (2012)

Dredd (2012)

Dr. STONE: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Elysium (2013)

Everybody Loves Somebody (2017)

The Fan (1996)

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007)

Father of the Bride (1991)

Father of the Bride Part II (1995)

The Forgotten (2004)

Glee the 3D Concert Movie (2011)

Haywire (2012)

High Fidelity (2000)

Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)

The Interview (2014)

Joe Somebody (2001)

John Tucker Must Die (2006)

The Lady In The Van (2016)

Lincoln (2012)

Log Horizon: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Made In America (1993)

Made of Honor (2008)

Mission to Mars (2000)

Moulin Rouge (2001)

Mr. Popper’s Penguins (2011)

Nanny McPhee (2006)

Nanny McPhee Returns (2010)

The Negotiator (1998)

Once (2007)

Overlord: Complete Season 2 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Prom Night (2008)

Revenge of the Nerds (1984)

Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise (1987)

Righteous Kill (2008)

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011)

Runaway Jury (2003)

Second Act (2018)

The Secret Life of Bees (2008)

Shrek (2001)

Shrek 2 (2004)

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Think Like a Man (2012)

Tim & Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie (2012)

Toriko: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

To the Wonder (2012)

We Own the Night (2007)

April 2

Chainsaw Man: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

April 3

Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields: Two-Part Documentary Premiere

April 4

Escape From Planet Earth (2013)

The Good Mothers: Complete Limited Series

The Pope: Answers: Special Premiere

Reginald the Vampire: Complete Season 1

Area21 Live on Planet Earth (2023)

April 6

DAVE: Season 3 Premiere

Spy x Family: Season 1, Part 2 (DUBBED)

The Last Stand (2013)

April 7

Tiny Beautiful Things: Complete Limited Series

The New York Times Presents: The Legacy of J Dilla: Premiere

Beast of Burden (2018)

The Honeymoon (2022)

Medieval (2022)

Mr. Right (2015)

The Program (2015)

April 8

13 Assassins (2010)

Jesus Camp (2006)

The Queen of Versailles (2012)

April 9

War with Grandpa (2020)

April 10

Blood Money: Complete Season 1

Ice Road Truckers: Complete Season 3

Swamp People: Serpent Invasion: Complete Season 1

The Weekend (2019)

April 11

Am I Being Unreasonable?: Complete Season 1

April 12

34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards: Special Premiere

April 13

Single Drunk Female: Complete Season 2

Door Mouse (2022)

Flux Gourmet (2022)

April 14

The Offering (2023)

Section 8 (2022)

She Will (2021)

April 15

Dan Rhodes Quick Tricks MiniMash: Complete Season 1

Denis Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1

Karina Garcia Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1

KidCity Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1

KONOSUBA: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

LankyBox Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Seasons 2-3

Mackenzie Turner Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1

Main Street (2010)

Mob Psycho 100: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

One Piece: Episodes 153-325 (DUBBED)

Serious Moonlight (2009)

Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Woman Thou Art Loosed (2004)

Zero Days (2016)

April 17

New Girl: Complete Series

April 18

The Quake (2018)

April 19

Algiers, America: Two-Episode Docuseries Premiere

April 20

Quasi (2023)

Joyride (2022)

April 21

Love Me: Complete Season 2

Poker Face (2022)

April 22

Dear Mama: Two-Episode Series Premiere

Secrets of the Elephants: Docuseries Premiere

April 26

Saint X: Three-Episode Series Premiere

April 27

There There (2022)

April 28

Clock (2023)

Banana Split (2018)

Paradise City (2022)

