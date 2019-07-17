I Lowkey Need Every Single Outfit From Her Universe’s San Diego Comic-Con 2019 Collection

From magical Harry Potter-inspired looks to a Loki dress ready for Disneybounding, geek fashion company Her Universe has brought a whole new world of exciting styles to their San Diego Comic Con 2019 presence. The company has always had a strong showing at SDCC, selling their latest designs and collections, and at their fashion show on Thursday, they’ll debut 24 original designs by a variety of talented designers.

This year, one of the centerpieces of their booth will be their new Harry Potter-inspired looks. Currently, a dress inspired by Hermione’s Yule Ball gown and a dress inspired by Luna Lovegood’s holiday party dress from Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince are available, with a Fleur Delacour dress coming soon. Also on sale are house robe hoodies, as well as other tees and accessories. This is the first Harry Potter collection Her Universe has done, which makes it a must-have for Potter devotees.

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power is also getting the fashion treatment. There’s a hoodie and a new tee, as well as a purse and a set of earrings. Will there be more She-Ra down the line? Only time will tell. Maybe tomorrow they’ll unveil even more looks inspired by the series, but for now, fans of the princesses can grab a cute tee or a hoodie inspired by She-Ra’s main outfit.

At the Lucasfilm pavilion, Her Universe will be selling some Star Wars vacation-inspired looks. Look for vintage-inspired tops, a cute maxi dress, and even a swimsuit coverup. With Her Universe founder Ashley Eckstein voicing Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, it wouldn’t be SDCC without her delivering some Star Wars fashion. I’ve got my eye on that long sleeve Millennium Falcon shirt, personally.

But topping my list of exclusives I’d love to get my hands on is this Loki-inspired dress. A green midi dress with detailing that matches Loki’s costume and a trim of gold (with imagery of his helmet), this dress is a must-have for fans of the character. It’s cute and just fangirly enough that people can know what it’s inspired by while still being easy to dress up for professional wear or a fancy dinner. It’s gorgeous, and best of all, it has pockets to stash any Infinity Stones you’re hiding.

Check out The Mary Sue’s instagram for coverage of the Her Universe fashion show tomorrow, and get your geek fashion on before these looks sell out either at their SDCC booth or online.

(image: Her Universe)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—