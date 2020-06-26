Henry Cavill Discusses Justice League “Snyder Cut” With Star Trek’s Patrick Stewart

Superman is speaking out about the Snyder Cut. While Cavill wasn’t sure if the infamous cut of the film existed a year ago, he sure does know now. In an interview for Variety‘s Actors on Actors, Sir Patrick Stewart asked Cavill what he could share about it.

“Oh the Snyder Cut, the famous-slash-infamous-slash-all-sorts-of-things Snyder Cut,” Cavill said. “I can’t really tell you anything aside from the fact that all I know is that HBO Max will be releasing it, I believe, and it’ll be Zack’s final vision for the movie, and I don’t know anything more than that.”

Cavill went on to say: “I’m just really happy that Zack got to realize his vision. I think it’s important for a filmmaker and a storyteller to have their intended vision released and shown to the world, and I’m looking forward to seeing it myself. It’s been quite the ordeal.”

Who you telling? The Snyder Cut’s history is something that, in ten years, will be infamous, regardless of the final result. (I have no doubt it will be 100% polarizing.) The fact that it happened and is starting this whole push for other DCEU creators is something—not altogether good, but it’s sure something.

“And now that time has come, and I think it’s going to be very enjoyable to watch Zack finally release his version,” promises from the Man of Steel. Of course, if this does well, considering that Cavill is open to playing Superman again, maybe we can release a Shazaam cut where we see him at lunch with the kids. That was probably the most Superman thing I’ve seen in the DCEU yet.

“I’ve always been a fan of Superman,” Cavill told Stewart. “With a character like that, you carry the mantle with you off set, and it becomes part of your public representation. When you meet children, children don’t necessarily see me as Henry Cavill, but they might see Superman, and there’s a responsibility which comes with that. Because it’s such a wonderful character, it’s actually a responsibility I’m happy to have, and I hope that I get to play more of Superman in years to come.”

Regardless of how you may feel about the Snyder Cut, there is one note I wanted to end this story on: Snyder’s departure from the film came because of the death of his daughter, Autumn. Since then, fans of Snyder and the Snyder Cut have come together to raise over $200,000 for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. I think that is an amazing thing and something all of us can rally around as positive part of this story.

