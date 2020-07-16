The Internet is Horny for Henry Cavill Building a Gaming PC in a Tank Top

Henry Cavill has given us what may very well be the nerdiest thirst trap in all of the internets. The erstwhile Superman-Witcher posted a video on his Instagram, which shows him building his own gaming PC in a tank top. The five-minute video is set to the sounds of Barry White’s “Can’t Get Enough of Your Love, Babe,” as Cavill painstakingly assembles his new rig.

Maybe it’s the quarantine and the lack of human contact, but the internet has collectively freaked out over Cavill’s post. And to be honest, who among us has not dreamed of a ripped Kryptonian showing up with some tech support? If the Snyder Cut was just this video on a loop, it would be the most compelling entry into the DCEU yet.

Many took to Twitter to swoon over the video because well, what else are we going to do? Toss a coin to your gamer, I guess.

I was already in love with Henry Cavill but watching him build a PC gamer…it’s almost too much pic.twitter.com/RwOzjtELhz — Monyka (@Monyka) July 16, 2020

waking up to 6 minutes of henry cavill building shit in his cottagecore home while showing off all that BAWDY and simultaneously playing some bomb ass soul train ass music ☝ iconic i cannot thank the gods enough for this delicious food i have received pic.twitter.com/pMbsqU4zDx — jayla / henrys slut (@cherrysweetnr) July 16, 2020

Today’s PC build is brought to you by: Cavill Arms… the only arms you’ll ever need to comfort you#HenryCavill #Superman pic.twitter.com/LjBphQIjOK — Aputure (@AputureLighting) July 16, 2020

*Henry Cavill builds a pc* My timeline: pic.twitter.com/v6gWyND2Ib — BLM (@Sketchy_Dentist) July 16, 2020

Can this man be anymore perfect. henry cavill pic.twitter.com/2mLHQrW45h — Hyenaa (@zelda14501045) July 16, 2020

Henry Cavill building his own gaming PC out here on Instagram, truly stars: they’re just like us pic.twitter.com/HoaN2FA6YW — Kels ✨ (@kels_lk) July 16, 2020

Did I watch a 5 minute video of Henry Cavill putting a PC together? Maybe pic.twitter.com/ibYcA10VqT — ✨Diamond ✨ (@ChefDee98) July 16, 2020

Just a fraction of the total number of inhalers my sister used up after watching Henry Cavill set up a PC pic.twitter.com/z4FXN1enDf — Judge Judy Jr. (@JudgePerfect) July 16, 2020

i think my computer is broken. does anyone have henry cavill’s number? — Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) July 16, 2020

Glad we all agree that the video of Henry Cavill building a pc in a tank top is NSFW pic.twitter.com/guSQrN3KUe — Nerd Girl Says (@Rachael_Conrad) July 16, 2020

Yes, sex is good, but have you ever seen Henry Cavill assembling a gaming computer? pic.twitter.com/dOQTffGSXc — Clairvoyant Disease (@psycholunatic_) July 16, 2020

Get you a Geralt who will hold you like Henry Cavill holds his PC. pic.twitter.com/Nmxgrun3iH — Genna Bain ♡ (@GennaBain) July 16, 2020

Um just wow… thank you for this video of Henry Cavill building a Gaming PC Does this count as NSFW content? Be careful – all that heat might not be so good for those components… https://t.co/MFKM91YY5r — Trisha Hershberger (@thatgrltrish) July 16, 2020

Cavill has been quite productive during quarantine, baking up a storm and painting miniature gaming pieces. What a handsome, nerdy man.

View this post on Instagram Icing-olation A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill) on May 5, 2020 at 10:28am PDT

(image: Henry Cavill/Instagram)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com