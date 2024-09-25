Kamala Harris raises her hands and smiles at a campaign event.
(Julia Beverly/Getty Images)
Category:
Big on the Internet

‘Hello, President Harris’: A legendary Oscar-winning actress is already eager for Kamala Harris’ possible presidency

Image of Laura Pollacco
Laura Pollacco
|

Published: Sep 25, 2024 04:47 pm

Kamala Harris has an enviable list of celebrities supporting her in her 2024 Presidential Election campaign. While talking with Oprah Winfrey in Detroit, the current Vice President pulled out all the stops to energize her supporters and that included a chat with a certain Hollywood legend.

Recommended Videos

Harris sat down with Winfrey on Thursday night at Farmington Hills, Michigan, to talk about the campaign, taking over from Biden, as well as her plans for the future of the country. A bevy of celebrities joined the conversation via Zoom to ask Vice President Harris questions in a more cozy, informal way. Celebrities who joined the talk included Julia Roberts, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Rock, and Bryan Cranston. Towards the end of the hour and a half long talk, Harris and Winfrey were also joined by none other than Meryl Streep.

The Oscar-winning actress engaged in the conversation towards the end of the event with Winfrey asking how she felt about what had been said. The actress responded, “Oh, man… this has been overwhelming to have the privilege to sit in and listen to the testimony of people here.” Streep then went on to address Harris directly, saying, “Hello, President Harris,” which drew cheers and laughter from the crowd as Streep realised she had mispoke.

Harris also laughed along saying, “Not yet. 47 days,” citing the number of days she had at that point before the election is decided. Streep added, “From my mouth to god’s ear,” turning her slip up into a prayer and a wish. Who knows, perhaps it is prophetic. The televised event allowed people to learn more about Harris and her background and personal views, with issues on abortion, gun control, and immigration discussed. As it stands, the polls are exceptionally tight, with Harris and Trump both holding onto their bases. Only after Nov. 5 will we know if Streep really is a prophet, and what the future of the United States will look like.

(featured image: Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Laura Pollacco
Laura Pollacco
Laura Pollacco (she/her) is a contributing writer here at The Mary Sue, having written for digital media since 2022 and has a keen interest in all things Marvel, Lord of the Rings, and anime. She has worked for various publications including We Got This Covered, but much of her work can be found gracing the pages of print and online publications in Japan, where she resides. Outside of writing she treads the boards as an actor, is a portrait and documentary photographer, and takes the little free time left to explore Japan.
Link to www.laurapollacco.com