‘Hello, President Harris’: A legendary Oscar-winning actress is already eager for Kamala Harris’ possible presidency

Kamala Harris has an enviable list of celebrities supporting her in her 2024 Presidential Election campaign. While talking with Oprah Winfrey in Detroit, the current Vice President pulled out all the stops to energize her supporters and that included a chat with a certain Hollywood legend.

Recommended Videos

Harris sat down with Winfrey on Thursday night at Farmington Hills, Michigan, to talk about the campaign, taking over from Biden, as well as her plans for the future of the country. A bevy of celebrities joined the conversation via Zoom to ask Vice President Harris questions in a more cozy, informal way. Celebrities who joined the talk included Julia Roberts, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Rock, and Bryan Cranston. Towards the end of the hour and a half long talk, Harris and Winfrey were also joined by none other than Meryl Streep.

The Oscar-winning actress engaged in the conversation towards the end of the event with Winfrey asking how she felt about what had been said. The actress responded, “Oh, man… this has been overwhelming to have the privilege to sit in and listen to the testimony of people here.” Streep then went on to address Harris directly, saying, “Hello, President Harris,” which drew cheers and laughter from the crowd as Streep realised she had mispoke.

Harris also laughed along saying, “Not yet. 47 days,” citing the number of days she had at that point before the election is decided. Streep added, “From my mouth to god’s ear,” turning her slip up into a prayer and a wish. Who knows, perhaps it is prophetic. The televised event allowed people to learn more about Harris and her background and personal views, with issues on abortion, gun control, and immigration discussed. As it stands, the polls are exceptionally tight, with Harris and Trump both holding onto their bases. Only after Nov. 5 will we know if Streep really is a prophet, and what the future of the United States will look like.

(featured image: Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy