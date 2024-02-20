Hel Yeah, A New Norse Mythology Graphic Novel Series Is on the Way

Back when I was a children’s librarian, I had plenty of stats and numbers to tell me which books were popular. I often didn’t need them, though. The most beloved books tended to be the most ragged, the ones that needed constant replacing. And George O’Connor’s Olympians books, which retold Greek myths in graphic novels, were some of the most dog-eared books on the shelves.

Now, O’Connor has turned his attention to the Norse gods with his new series, Asgardians.

Myths can be tangled and confusing, but O’Connor’s approach is elegant: each volume zeroes in on one god, with others making guest appearances as needed. The first volume of Asgardians focuses on Odin, king of the Aesir. The story follows him from the creation of the world through some of his most memorable exploits: hanging himself on the World Tree to receive the runes, trading an eye for wisdom, making a blood oath with Loki, and learning the art of seiðr from Freyja. All the while, Odin broods over the distant cataclysm that only he can see coming: Ragnarok.

O’Connor’s superhero-esque art style may put off some purists, but he preserves all the wonder and weirdness of Norse myth. If you need any evidence that the series is successful with its target audience, consider this: when I went to read my review copy after it arrived in the mail, I found that it had vanished. I searched every stack of books in my home, but it was gone. Finally, I found it with my 11-year-old, who had stolen it away so that she could read it herself. When I found her, she promptly lectured me on all the ways that Norse myths are different from Marvel movies. Is there anything more fun than geeking out over Norse myths with your kid?

The Asgardians series will presumably continue with the other Norse gods. I can’t wait to see which god O’Connor tackles next—and I can’t wait to see those well-loved copies in the library.

Asgardians: Odin comes out on March 26, 2024.

