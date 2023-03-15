Most of us fell in love with Heartstopper when the Netflix show came out in 2022. The adorable and sweet tale of Charlie (Joe Locke) and Nick (Kit Connor) falling in love was a breath of fresh air. I wish they had wholesome teen shows like this when I was still in high school. It handles complex topics without falling into terribly depressing tropes.

Before Heartstopper was the show that melted our icy hearts, it was a beautiful webcomic by Alice Oseman. I have put volumes of the comic into printed forms, but the series is still free on online. The best part is the webcomic is still an ongoing project. While we wait for Netflix to release season two, we will soon have new panels of the comic to enjoy!

When is the Heartstopper comic coming back?

After the overnight success of the Heartstopper show, Oseman took a bit of a break from publishing new comics. Popping up occasionally, Oseman gave us some wonderful panels, like the Halloween costume party (a crossover of some of my favorite things). Regular updates have been more sparing. Luckily, Oseman posted on Tumblr that we don’t have to wait too much longer to hang out with Nick and Charlie (and all their amazing friends) again.

The Heartstopper webcomic will resume on April 1st. Oseman reassured fans that “this isn’t an April Fool’s joke.” So if you haven’t read the series yet, this is a perfect time to get all caught up before new panels pop up. It wouldn’t hurt to rewatch the show again, either. Then you can really appreciate how well Netflix adapted the series and how the actors were perfectly cast for their roles. It’s just the magic of Heartstopper.

