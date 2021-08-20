There is a new He-Man and the Masters of the Universe series coming to Netflix that it totally unrelated to the Kevin Smith series that just recently came out on the same streaming service. Confused? Let’s take a look.

In this CGI feature, we see a young woman break into a location and steal the sword of power. She is told to bring the sword to the champion. We get a shot of Prince Adam turning into the titular He-Man.

For those who were disappointed in the lack of He-Man centric stories in the Kevin Smith Masters of the Universe, this looks like a cyber-punk version of what those same fans would have wanted. The animation style is not my cup of tea, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t a lot of talent and work behind it. I don’t think Smith’s He-Man is “adult” but this does look like it is trying to appeal more to a younger audience than the former. Which, honestly, is awesome.

Animation is for everyone, but it is fine to have the target audience for this be new young fans and not those who are nostalgic for a previous incarnation of the product. We have new characters, a new setting, and an art style that is more in line with the CGI for some children’s shows.

Netflix put out a statement saying, “This animated CG series reimagines the ‘80s cartoon classic with fresh storylines and a modern spin for a new generation.” Gizmodo notes that the series is produced by Mattel Television and Rob David is the showrunner. Here’s the full run-down of creative deets, courtesy of Gizmodo:

The series was developed by Mattel Television and Rob David, and Bryan Q. Miller—who you may know from his DC Comics work or his TV resume of Sleepy Hollow, Shadowhunters, Smallville, and more—is its story editor. Adam Bonnett and Christopher Keenan are executive producers, and the writers include Heath Corson, Amanda Deibert, Keely MacDonald, Peter Binswanger, Lila Scott, Matt Drdek, Julie Benson, Shawna Benson. What about that voice cast? Here you go: Yuri Lowenthal (He-Man/Adam/Tuvar), David Kaye (Cringer/Battle Cat), Grey Griffin (Evelyn/Evil-Lyn), Antony Del Rio (Duncan/Man-at-Arms), Kimberly Brooks (Teela/Eldress/Sorceress), Trevor Devall (R’Qazz/Beast Man), Judy Alice Lee (Krass/Ram Ma’am), Roger Craig Smith (Kronis/Trap-Jaw/General Dolos), Fred Tatasciore (King Randor/Baddrah), Ben Diskin (Skeletor/Prince Keldor), Tom Kenny (Ork-0/RK Units), Max Mitchell (Kitty), Max Stubington (Young Adam).

I am wondering why we are just hearing about this now? I feel like all the post-She-Ra and the Princesses of Power attention has gone to Kevin Smith’s show along with a bunch of man-children who were hoping it would bring masculine energy back to the franchise. Only for them to be shocked that Kevin Smith isn’t a giant sexist tool bag and is equally interesting in exploring the female characters in the series.

There is room for all of these different shows in the Masters of the Universe extended … universe, to exist and to have an audience that connects with it. Let the kids have their fun and their own Adam who has the power of Greyskull.

On September 16th we will see just how much power that will end up being.

(via Gizmodo, image: Netflix)

