‘He is not his own man’: Elon Musk melts down after being called out by a popular streamer

The world’s richest man is ranting at a twitch streamer over a video game. Another day in America.

Elon Musk had a public-facing meltdown after being called out by popular streamer Asmongold for the way he (doesn’t) play the RPG Path of Exile 2. According to Asmongold, something is fishy about Musk’s playstyle, leading the streamer to comment that Musk isn’t actually a gamer at all, but rather hired someone else to play the game for him.

Asmon behaves like a maverick “independent”, but in reality has to ask his boss for permission before he can do anything. He is not his own man. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 16, 2025

Musk didn’t take kindly to the suggestion. The billionaire blasted Asmongold on X, saying that the streamer is “not his own man” and has to “ask his boss for permission before he can do anything.” In a follow up post, Musk posted a text exchange about Asmongold’s “editors” who he believes are giving orders to the streamer.

For a man whose interests lie primarily online, Musk’s conclusions are awfully internet illiterate. According to reader-added context on the post, Asmongold isn’t employed by “mysterious editors” that oversee his every move. The editors are Asmongold’s employees, paid by the streamer in order to edit his live streams. Asmongold makes his own decisions surrounding his streams, including his decision to dunk on Elon Musk for possibly hiring people to play video games for him. In Twitter’s eyes, Musk’s denigration of Asmongold appears to be nothing but a symptom of a bruised ego.

Elon youre way off base with this take.Asmongold/Zack livestreams on twitch.Any content that gets uploaded to youtube is edited by mods. Your "proof" does not show that he has to ask anyone for permission for anything. It just seems like he bruised your ego and you're lashing out — Important Clips (@important_clips) January 16, 2025

The billionaire vs. twitch streamer controversy started soon after Elon Musk posted videos of himself playing Path of Exile 2, where his characters are shown with high level gear. Suspiciously high level, according to the gaming community. Users on Reddit have combed over Musk’s livestreams in order to point out the many inconsistencies with his hardcore gamer claims. He doesn’t know how to use his character’s mana flask (something a casual player could do). He doesn’t get why he can’t pick up items when his inventory is full. He plays on top-level player leaderboards without understanding the game’s basics. The Reddit community is calling b.s. “His gear is better than a lot of full time streamers. No way it is real. Account sharing or boost of some kind” writes one Reddit user.

Asmondgold agrees. “There’s no way he played that account,” the streamer said in a video uploaded by another gamer, “I’m sorry. I think he bought the account or someone bought it for him.”

While Musk hasn’t admitted anything, his reputation as a gamer is currently in free fall.

@elonmusk Just like how you have to bow to the rules set by blackrock now? You used to be respected Elon, but now everyone sees you for what you are. Just another billionaire who's lost touch with reality. — Jarrod (@JarrodT92) January 16, 2025

The world’s richest man has forgotten that respect is one of the few things that can’t be bought.

Dude, you are making it worse for yourself, everyone who has the slightest understanding of gaming understands you are not a good gamer.

I'm telling you: go to rehab and get clean



what do you want to achieve with all this nonsense? — MonsterPockets (@Affenpocker) January 16, 2025

Achievements are all he has. Musk has been known to brag about his accomplishments (and the accomplishments of others that he takes credit for) even when it doesn’t align with his best interests.

Damn Elon, this is not a good look. — BASED PLAYER (@BASEDPLAYERLLC) January 16, 2025

It isn’t a good look at all, but like a car accident, the internet can’t seem to look away. The only thing crashing here is Musk’s credibility.

