‘He doesn’t give a s—- about you’: A MAGA MMA fighter drags Elon Musk’s selfishness

According to MMA fighter Bryce Mitchell, Elon Musk has enough money to make a difference in people’s lives. Instead, he’s wasting it on “f*cking rockets.”

Republicans Against Trump posted a video on X of Bryce Mitchell ripping into the richest man in America at a press event, telling listeners “Elon Musk doesn’t give a sh*t about you.” Despite being a Trump supporter, Mitchell’s contempt for his candidate of choice’s ally is apparent.

MMA fighter Bryce Mitchell, a Trump supporter, slams Elon Musk:



“He has all the money in this country, and he's wasting it on fuc*ing rockets…He could actually help people with that money, but he doesn’t give a sh*t about you…He’s a rat bastard”



pic.twitter.com/eJhH3L5i86 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) December 14, 2024

“He has all the money in this country,” said Mitchell “he could actually help people with that money, but he doesn’t.”

Musk once said that he would be willing to donate a fraction of his fortune to the needy – on one condition. Responding to a CNN article that stated Musk could solve world hunger by donating 2% of his wealth, Musk posted to X that he would sell $6 billion worth of Tesla stock and do it if the World Food Program explain exactly how the money would be spent.

If WFP can describe on this Twitter thread exactly how $6B will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2021

The head of World Food Program Cindy McCain responded immediately, and followed up with a series of lengthy tweets detailing exactly how the organization could utilize the extra funding, and how it could solve the food insecurity problems faced by millions around the world.

.@elonmusk With your help we can bring hope, build stability and change the future.



Let’s talk: It isn’t as complicated as Falcon Heavy, but too much at stake to not at least have a conversation. I can be on the next flight to you. Throw me out if you don’t like what you hear! — Cindy McCain (@WFPChief) October 31, 2021

Musk didn’t respond, and effectively left McCain on read.

According to Musk himself, the billionaire prefers to give away money through his own foundation in the form of anonymous grants. Considering that the New York Times reported that Musk’s foundation has donated less money than is required by law for three consecutive years, Musk’s anonymous donations leave more to be desired. Money talks, wealth whispers, but when it comes to charity, Musk says next to nothing at all.

I do via my foundation, which is now 16 years old, but my grants are (almost always) anonymous — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 29, 2017

Despite Musk’s relative silence surrounding charity work, he has been vocal about the issues that many impoverished people face around the world – vocal that these issues don’t exist. In a post on X, Musk put forth his opinion that “homelessness” is a “lie” and “propaganda word” used to describe “violent drug addicts.”

In most cases, the word “homeless” is a lie.



It’s usually a propaganda word for violent drug addicts with severe mental illness. https://t.co/Vwp8L7tNzd — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 10, 2024

While some X user’s were in agreement with Bryce Mitchell’s read on Musk, they said his candidate of choice Donald Trump should receive similar criticism.

Trump is doing the same thing in a [different] way. Like spending so much time money and energy on bullying and seeking punishment for those who disagree or oppose his behavior and Lies! pic.twitter.com/8OIegbko6A — M.Pride (@milesulysses) December 14, 2024

Other users were quick to defend Musk, saying that the centibillionaire’s focus on technology and space travel is motivated by greater humanitarian aims. According to this user, Musk believes “the only way forward is to expand to another planet and beyond” and said that Musk’s critics simply don’t share the Space X CEO’s “vision” for humanity’s future.

He’s made it rather clear, he believes, the only way forward is to expand to another planet and beyond.



If you don’t share his vision, that is not his fault. — WW (@the_urb) December 14, 2024

Other users believe that Musk’s spacefaring ventures are a waste of the very government money that he has pledged to save while acting as the Chair of the Department of Government Efficiency under Trump.

First thing the Department of Efficiency and CostCutting should do is to cancel all of Musk's rocket contracts. We can't afford his Mars Fantasies. — Theodore Horner???? (@TheodoreHorner1) December 14, 2024

Another user believes that Musk’s involvement in government and politics undercuts what supporters label to be “humanitarian” aims, and that at the end of the day, the only human being that Musk is looking out for is himself.

Preach MMA fighter Bryce Mitchell… Elon is not a genuine friend of democracy, freedoms and the Constitution unless it benefits him directly and immensely via government contract $$$, subsidies, income tax breaks, deductions, etc… it's all about I, me and no we for the Musk…… — DeSota Wilson (@desota) December 14, 2024

Since the 2024 presidential election, El0n Musk’s net worth has soared to nearly half a trillion dollars – with the price of Tesla stock alone rising a full 70%. Ask Musk continues to entrench himself into America’s halls of political power, that number will likely increase. Will Musk attempt to lift the average American his own dizzying heights? Or will his quest for the heavens leave humanity’s most desperate behind? In Bryce Mitchell’s eyes, Musk’s decision is clear – clearly unmotivated by the needs of the many.

