‘He doesn’t give a s—- about you’: A MAGA MMA fighter drags Elon Musk’s selfishness

According to MMA fighter Bryce Mitchell, Elon Musk has enough money to make a difference in people’s lives. Instead, he’s wasting it on “f*cking rockets.”
Republicans Against Trump posted a video on X of Bryce Mitchell ripping into the richest man in America at a press event, telling listeners “Elon Musk doesn’t give a sh*t about you.” Despite being a Trump supporter, Mitchell’s contempt for his candidate of choice’s ally is apparent.
“He has all the money in this country,” said Mitchell “he could actually help people with that money, but he doesn’t.”
Musk once said that he would be willing to donate a fraction of his fortune to the needy – on one condition. Responding to a CNN article that stated Musk could solve world hunger by donating 2% of his wealth, Musk posted to X that he would sell $6 billion worth of Tesla stock and do it if the World Food Program explain exactly how the money would be spent.
The head of World Food Program Cindy McCain responded immediately, and followed up with a series of lengthy tweets detailing exactly how the organization could utilize the extra funding, and how it could solve the food insecurity problems faced by millions around the world.
Musk didn’t respond, and effectively left McCain on read.
According to Musk himself, the billionaire prefers to give away money through his own foundation in the form of anonymous grants. Considering that the New York Times reported that Musk’s foundation has donated less money than is required by law for three consecutive years, Musk’s anonymous donations leave more to be desired. Money talks, wealth whispers, but when it comes to charity, Musk says next to nothing at all.
Despite Musk’s relative silence surrounding charity work, he has been vocal about the issues that many impoverished people face around the world – vocal that these issues don’t exist. In a post on X, Musk put forth his opinion that “homelessness” is a “lie” and “propaganda word” used to describe “violent drug addicts.”
While some X user’s were in agreement with Bryce Mitchell’s read on Musk, they said his candidate of choice Donald Trump should receive similar criticism.
Other users were quick to defend Musk, saying that the centibillionaire’s focus on technology and space travel is motivated by greater humanitarian aims. According to this user, Musk believes “the only way forward is to expand to another planet and beyond” and said that Musk’s critics simply don’t share the Space X CEO’s “vision” for humanity’s future.
Other users believe that Musk’s spacefaring ventures are a waste of the very government money that he has pledged to save while acting as the Chair of the Department of Government Efficiency under Trump.
Another user believes that Musk’s involvement in government and politics undercuts what supporters label to be “humanitarian” aims, and that at the end of the day, the only human being that Musk is looking out for is himself.
Since the 2024 presidential election, El0n Musk’s net worth has soared to nearly half a trillion dollars – with the price of Tesla stock alone rising a full 70%. Ask Musk continues to entrench himself into America’s halls of political power, that number will likely increase. Will Musk attempt to lift the average American his own dizzying heights? Or will his quest for the heavens leave humanity’s most desperate behind? In Bryce Mitchell’s eyes, Musk’s decision is clear – clearly unmotivated by the needs of the many.
Published: Dec 17, 2024 01:03 pm