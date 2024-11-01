‘He can never count my vote’: JD Vance’s ‘normal gay guy’ comment isn’t sitting well with LGBTQIA+ people

JD Vance continues to speak, unfortunately. This time, he is sharing his thoughts on the LGBTQIA+ community and how he feels about getting the “normal gay guy” vote. What that is exactly, I don’t know. He thinks that he wouldn’t be surprised if he and Donald Trump get their votes.

“I think that, frankly, I wouldn’t be surprised if me and Trump won just the normal gay guy vote,” Vance said. “Because, again, they just wanted to be left the hell alone and now you have all this crazy stuff on top of it.” I can only assume the “crazy stuff” he’s referring to is the rights of the transgender community.

This is part of Vance’s storied history against trans rights (he passed a bill as a senator to prevent transition-related care to minors) as well as other offenses towards the LGBTQ+ community.

? pic.twitter.com/JGbKHRgatd — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 31, 2024

Now, Vance’s statement has gotten under the skin of the queer community. Many of the “normal gay guys” that Vance said would vote for him responded to the video by saying that they had already voted. For Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.

This "Normal Gay Guy" voted for the right person. pic.twitter.com/FrglCKLrG0 — Hammy ? (@_H_a_m_m_y) October 31, 2024

Many pointed out that Vance was wrong on a lot of levels. One X user even said “As a gay man he can never count my vote.” Another X user wrote “He won’t win this gay guy’s vote, that’s for sure!”

“Yeah, no. Every gay person I know has already voted for Kamala Harris because gay people are smart and know we don’t do well under fascism. Also Trump’s first presidency was incredibly anti-LGBTQ and did serious damage to queer and trans people as I reported over 4yrs,” journalist Victoria Brownworth tweeted.

Trump and Vance really think…some way about themselves

The queer community quickly shot down Vance’s message. Countless responses poured in pointing out how wrong he was. One user even tossed it back to Vance saying “and yet I still voted Harris/Walz!”

Vance’s comment resulted basically in a sea of gay men posting pictures of them and their support for Kamala Harris.

“normal gay guys” for harris-walz… chime in!! ? pic.twitter.com/hXqEABD4vn — Josh Sorbe ?? (@joshsorbe) October 31, 2024

It truly is baffling to see how badly Vance continues to fail at this. Saying that “normal gay guys” would vote for him just…handed the queer community a new meme to use for their support of Harris and Walz. How has this happened multiple times during this election cycle? How have we continually had Trump and Walz just handing Harris a new way to campaign? It’s great! I love it. Keep giving us an easy way to share our love of Harris and Walz.

But it really is a level of delusion that is baffling. Vance things that his way of thinking is how EVERYONE else should think. Including the queer community that he is constantly coming after. All Vance’s comments have done is bring us some great jokes because the “normal gay guys” were not having it.

if by “normal gay guy” you mean the married dad who messages me from a blank grindr profile every time i visit my hometown offering $200 to blow me then yes i’m sure https://t.co/aJ8WH7zBWh — matt (@mattxiv) October 31, 2024

We have less than a week until the 2024 election and honestly, I cannot wait to (hopefully) not have to see JD Vance’s face anymore.

