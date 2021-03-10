HBO Max Launches Latinx Initiative Named HBO Max Pa’lante!

HBO is rebranding its Latinx outreach platforms in an effort to spark conversations, create content, and explore Latinx voices. HBO Max Pa’lante, the new apt rebranding, takes its name from the Spanish slang for “go ahead” or “forward.” But its meaning goes deeper than that, especially for someone Latinx like me. It’s a way of striving out of your comfort zone, pushing forward in spite of obstacles, and taking hold of the opportunities presented to you. It’s a concept, and understanding, built on empowerment. And it’s honestly a perfect choice for what HBO Max is trying to accomplish.

Bringing broader visibility to HBO’s Latinx representation and programming is the right move. This is especially true when you take into consideration the many recent cancellations of Latinx shows like One Day at a Time, The Baker and the Beauty, Grand Hotel, and Vida. And a recent Nielsen study about diversity and inclusion on TV makes the case for more Latinx content via findings that Latinx representation is lagging in 2020. HBO Max Pa’lante is a chance to put Latinx voices front and center as a means of connecting, engaging, and making the Latinx community feel seen and heard in 2021.

Jackie Gagne, the Warner Media vice president of multicultural marketing, said in a statement:

With the launch of HBO Max Pa’lante!, we are creating a home for Latinx viewers and a community committed to nurturing Latino voices and sparking provocative conversations.

Gagne followed that by saying:

“As a Cuban American myself, it’s important for me that we celebrate the ambi-cultural movement that embraces being both fully Latino and fully American without having to give up any part of one’s identity.”

HBO Max Pa’lante’s first steps come in the form of an animated Tapiz (tapestry) Manifesto illustrated by Katty Huertas, Daniel Moreno, COVL, and Carolina Lopez Corominas. It’ll be narrated by Cristela Alonzo. Alonzo will also join the editorial series Pa’Lante Pa’Mi (“for me”.) It will be led by comedian Aida Rodriguez, writer Cristela Alonzo, director Angel Manuel Soto, singer Joy from pop duo Jesse y Joy, and lead singer Yotuel Romero from Orishas. They will further discuss what pa’lante means to them.

On March 25th HBO Max will host virtual events to herald change in the form of HBO Max Pa’lante. There will be a keynote address, storytelling panels, and musical performances from Latinx guests. Pa’lante is also partnering with organizations like Eva Longoria and America Ferrera’s She Se Puede, Ain’t I Latina?, Spiritú, and more. They will be celebrating famed Latinx author Isabel Allende via passage readings done by Kate de Castillo, Rosie Perez, Gloria Calderon Kellet, and many more Latinx voices.

