Hayao Miyazaki’s Mysterious Final Film Gets a North American Release Date

Today, Kimitachi wa dou ikiru ka (translation: How Do You Live) hit theaters in Japan following an incredibly peculiar marketing campaign. Which is to say, it had no marketing campaign at all. There were no trailers for the film, and there was only one image shown before release—a poster featuring a pencil drawing of a bird-figure. In most countries, and for most movies, such a non-campaign would be unthinkable. However, if the film in question is the final creation of Studio Ghibli founder Hayao Miyazaki, you can do whatever the hell you want. People came out in droves.

Me and you and basically everyone living outside of Japan are experiencing incredible envy today. Which, again, is especially impressive for a film whose entire ad campaign consists of a poster and the words “Hayao Miyazaki.” Thankfully, anime distributor GKIDS Films wasted no time in making an announcement of their own on Friday. Kitachi wa dou ikiru ka will be localized as The Boy and the Heron, and it will release in North America in 2023. Which means we have to wait five months, tops.

GKIDS is honored to announce the acquisition of North American rights to THE BOY AND THE HERON, the new film from Hayao Miyazaki & Studio Ghibli.



Debuting in Japan as #君たちはどう生きるか (translated as How Do You Live), THE BOY AND THE HERON opens in N. American theatres 2023. pic.twitter.com/L4LFpbU2zP — GKIDS Films (@GKIDSfilms) July 14, 2023

This is not the first time that Hayao Miyazaki has claimed his newest film as his last. He said the same thing about The Wind Rises, which released exactly 10 years ago. However, given that the man is currently 82 years old, and that The Boy and the Heron reportedly deals with grief and was made for Miyazaki’s grandson, I’d wager he’s serious this time.

There are some reviews popping up on outlets such as ANN, courtesy of English-speakers living in Japan. Personally, though, I feel about The Boy and the Heron similar to how I felt ahead of the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. If the director doesn’t want to show me much, I don’t want to see it. I started reading a review, and literally half a sentence in, my brain started screaming, “NO, IT’S TOO MUCH INFORMATION.”

It will be interesting to see if American markets can exercise the same restraint as their Japanese counterparts. “Restraint” has never been our forte, so I doubt it. Still, GKIDS Films’ announcement came only with the Japanese poster. There was no accompanying trailer or anything. Miyazaki is enough of a legend over here, too, that I bet people will still come out in droves at the mere mention of his name. It’s at least enough to get me out.

(featured image: Studio Ghibli)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]