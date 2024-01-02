Hayao Miyazaki Welcomes the Year of the Dragon, Bringing Japanese Tradition to Studio Ghibli Fans

Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli have welcomed in the new year—the Year of the Dragon—the best way they know how: with a drawing. In Japan, it’s customary to send nengajo (New Year’s cards) to family, friends, and business acquaintances, but in recent years, Studio Ghibli has created them for its legions of fans.

Japan has rung in the Year of the Dragon, based on the Chinese Zodiac calendar. Once celebrated at a similar time to the Chinese New Year (the first new Moon between January 21 and February 20), Japan’s new year now aligns with the Gregorian calendar, meaning they welcome the new zodiac a little earlier than many other Asian nations. To mark the start of the new year, Studio Ghibli released its nengajo, which has been drawn by none other than the legendary director and co-founder of the studio, Miyazaki.

Though nengajo are often sent through the mail, the studio posts its own online on January 1. This year, Miyazaki has illustrated the zodiac animal, the dragon set against a bright yellow backdrop. Alongside the illustration are the words “謹賀新年” (“Kingashinnen” or “Happy New Year”).

Nengajo was historically used to let people who can’t catch up in person know how you are doing. With that in mind, the studio released a statement of gratitude for what it has achieved in the last year, from the release of its long-awaited The Boy and the Heron, for which Miyazaki came out of retirement and has since received an Acadamy Award nomination, to the expansion of the Studio Ghibli Park in Japan.

“To everyone, We would like to express our sincere New Year’s greetings.

Thank you for always supporting Studio Ghibli. Last July, for the first time in 10 years, we released a new film, The Boy and the Heron, directed by Hayao Miyazaki, and since then many audiences have viewed it. The production period lasted seven years, during which time major incidents such as wars and the pandemic continued, but we are very proud to have completed the movie for people all over the world to watch. It will continue to be screened over New Year’s, so we would be happy if you could visit movie theatres to watch it. In addition, Ghibli Park has been opening sequentially since the year before last in Nagakute City, Aichi Prefecture, and once the Witch’s Valley opens in March, all areas will be complete. This is a project led by Director Goro Miyazaki, who has been promoting it for seven years since the concept was announced. We hope you can spare some time to come and see it. In 2024, work at Studio Ghibli will begin on Friday, 5 January. On this day, Director Hayao Miyazaki will celebrate his 83rd birthday, and we are very happy that he is still working in the studio. Thank you for your continued support of Studio Ghibli and Studio Ghibli’s films this year. 1.1.2024.”

Despite turning 83, Miyazaki is reportedly already working on his next film, as he has proved time and time again that he simply does not know how to stop. The studio has already confirmed that Miyazaki is working on new story ideas and that there will be no announcement of his retirement this time around.

We are already looking forward to what comes next from Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli. We may not get anything new this year, but with The Boy and the Heron already nominated for a Golden Globe, perhaps another Academy Award is in sight!

