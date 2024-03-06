Hayao Miyazaki Just Can’t Stop Being the Most Relatable Filmmaker

Hayao Miyazaki is a god amongst men when it comes to his work as a storyteller and film director, but he is also one of the most relatable filmmakers out there. In a recent video for the livestream panel of the 2024 Oscar nominees for Best Animated Film, Miyazaki proved once again that he is just like us.

Miyazaki’s latest film The Boy and the Heron has been one of the most lauded in his career, earning him an avalanche of nominations and awards. The beautifully told story of a boy entering a fantastical world after the death of his mother has already won a BAFTA and Golden Globe for Best Animated Film and is currently up for a nomination for the same accolade at this year’s Academy Awards.

During a live-streamed panel for nominees for Best Animated Film, Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli president Toshio Suzuki made an appearance via a prerecorded video, as neither could be present at the panel. Miyazaki had forgone his iconic beard for a clean face for the first time, a rare look for the director. The pair answered short questions about the film, with Suzuki asking Miyazaki what aspect of the film he was happy with. The director responded, “I’m glad that I made it all the way to the end. All that’s left now is my worn-out self.”

Given that the project was Miyazaki’s longest in production, with work lasting a whopping 7 years, we can fully empathize with this sentiment. When discussing the length of the production the director added, “I thought it would never end,” with Suzuki adding, “But it did finish,” to which Miyazaki responded, “Yes, because the money kept coming,” signaling toward Suzuki, who heartily started laughing.

Miyazaki is known for not putting a gloss on how he feels or tip-toeing around topics. During an in-depth documentary titled 10 Years With Hayao Miyazaki made by NHK World-Japan, viewers got a glimpse into the man himself as well as his creative process, which comes with all the pitfalls and mental blocks that accompany every creative endeavor.

Images and quotes from the doc became instant hits around the internet, and some of the best quotes from this documentary include:

“Damn! This is never-ending. I feel like Sisyphus.”

“I’m sleepy. Time for a nap.”

“Filmmaking only brings suffering. I can’t believe I actually want to do another one.”

On behalf of all the creatives, or anyone who has a passion in life, I say that’s the mood. Despite having said he will retire many times over, and having done so again after The Boy and the Heron, Miyazaki can’t seem to keep away from his studio and is reportedly back at it even now. There is a drive within Miyazaki that makes it almost impossible for him to stop no matter how many times he has tried. We love him not only for his dedication to storytelling and his craft, but for showing the realities of such a life and making the rest of us creatives out here in the world feel a little less alone in our own struggles.

