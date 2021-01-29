HARSH WRITING ADVICE: You Do You and Don’t Listen to Men on the Internet

Sometimes, you just need some HARSH WRITING ADVICE from a random man on the internet. Actually, no you don’t. No one needs that, but we got a lovely dose of it recently, and everyone has now taken to making fun of the tweet in question.

The meme started when a Twitter user tweeted out (and has since deleted) some of his HARSH WRITING ADVICE—which was to say that your writer friends are not your friends but your competition. That’s frankly ridiculous because my writer friends are the ones that help me organize my thoughts and tell me when things don’t make sense.

That’s why we have writers’ groups or try to organize time to all share our ideas together: It helps make you a better writer. Bouncing ideas off one another or reading through your stuff only makes your work stronger. Maybe this guy just didn’t have any friends willing to read his stuff? Probably because your writing advice is unnecessary and, to use your own word, HARSH.

Still, we owe this unnecessary advice thanks because it has given us a beautiful new meme from the writers of Twitter.

HARSH WRITING ADVICE: You have to hunt and eat your fellow writers. They will taste of Cheetos, pink wine and despair. But this is how the Publishing Gods are fed. Sorry. — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) January 29, 2021

HARSH WRITING ADVICE: you want a hot body? you want a Bugatti? you want a Maserati? pic.twitter.com/zjTezBh2l4 — JP (@jpbrammer) January 29, 2021

harsh writing advice: if you eat your writer friends you gain their ability — it looks like you’re writing a novel (@gr8writingtips) January 29, 2021

HARSH WRITING AdvICe: I don’t know who needs to hear this but you have to get the fuck off Twitter and actually finish your book. Oh wait, it’s me. I need to hear this. — Elizabeth Bear (@matociquala) January 29, 2021

HARSH WRITING ADVICE … … … don’t be an asshole. to yourself, or to others. — ✍🏼 roxana | ✊🏼 zivar | ⚒️ hadadi (@roxana_hadadi) January 29, 2021

HARSH WRITING ADVICE:

Thinking of your friends as competition isn’t going to make you a better writer, because no matter what imaginary horse race you invent, you can only write what you write. So write it. — Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) January 29, 2021

harsh writing advice: the phantom of the opera is in the public domain so if you are not writing a phantom of the opera retelling it is a hate crime — Lindsay Ellis (@thelindsayellis) January 29, 2021

Why is HARSH WRITING ADVICE trending? I would like GENTLE WRITING ADVICE only. — Jenny Jaffe (@jennyjaffe) January 29, 2021

In the words of Nick Miller, “Writers don’t read. We write,” and so maybe that’s just that guy’s mindset. Can’t read his friends’ work or have them read his because he has to keep on writing. That’s my HARSH TAKE on his HARSH WRITING ADVICE.

(image: FOX)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com