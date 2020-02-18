Things We Saw Today: Harrison Ford Does Not Know What a Force Ghost Is and for That We Love Him

God bless our cool dad, Harrison Ford, and his press tour for The Call of the Wild (read our glowing review here). So far we’ve seen him calling Trump a son of a bitch and now we have the wonderful revelation that Ford does not know what a Force Ghost is, nor does he care how his character came back for that scene in The Rise of Skywalker. (Though he was happy to work with Adam Driver again.)

Speaking to USA Today, Ford was asked if he thought Han was a Force ghost when he returned (he wasn’t of course). “A Force ghost? I don’t know what a Force ghost is,” Ford replied and then covertly added: “Don’t tell anyone. I’m not talking loud enough for your recorder. I have no (expletive) idea what a Force ghost is. And I don’t care!”

Amazing.

This is the kind of thing you get to do when you are a living legend, and we should all be so lucky as to achieve Ford’s Nirvana-like level of no fucks given.

And that’s not even the tip of the iceberg for Ford’s truly Wild press tour. It’s given us so many gifts.

Harrison Ford: Actor, activist, a whole SNACK! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/loh2Dncmjk — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 15, 2020

A snack indeed.

Also, we can’t forget this delightful shoutout to Mark Hamil!

Hey @HamillHimself! As it turns out, YOU are the reason Harrison Ford is so cool! Thank you for the fun “fan question,” sir! Mr. Ford lit up when he realized it was from you! FULL INTERVIEW: https://t.co/aPiXoWep1m pic.twitter.com/rLk4XivBzZ — Jake Hamilton (@JakesTakes) February 15, 2020

Hamil for his part was characteristically sweet about it.

Did not see THAT coming. (and for the record, he was WAY beyond cool long before I ever met him)#HamsterHeartsHarrison https://t.co/PosHRdX0rK — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) February 16, 2020

So while the world continues to be confusing and terrible, don’t mind us as we just bask in the coolness and glory that is Harrison Ford.

