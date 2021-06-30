As someone who loved the Roald Dahl series about Charlie Bucket and the mysterious Willy Wonka, I grew up loving everything that Gene Wilder did with Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. While not a perfect adaptation of the book, it was a look into the world of the famous chocolatier and one that terrified and inspired children for generations. And today marks the 50th anniversary of the film!

To celebrate 50 years, the children of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory got together to talk about the film, their memories on set, and those cast members they lost. And of course talking about the man himself, Gene Wilder!

I, like many my age, have a fascination with Gene Wilder because of Willy Wonka. Granted, I also loved Young Frankenstein as a kid but it started the minute he faked a limp and then rolled to great the Golden Ticket winners of his chocolate contest. I was fascinated by this world and it’s clearly a story that still inspires so many and so happy 50th to Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. Thank you for making it impossible for me to hear “Hold your breath, make a wish, count to three” without crying.

(image: Paramount Pictures)

Here are some other stories we saw out there today:

Vanessa Hudgens, Kimiko Glenn, James Marsden, Sofia Carson and Liza Kosky will voice the main cast in the ‘MY LITTLE PONY’ movie. The movie releases on September 24 on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/CttFujnJIh — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 30, 2021

Black Panther 2 has entered production and aims to honor Chadwick Boseman’s legacy. (via Syfy)

“MONTERO” THE DEBUT ALBUM

COMING SOON! 🦹🏾‍♂️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/8UjXJWpYap — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) June 29, 2021

Amber Ruffin wants you to know that there are Black towns under water. (via Pajiba)

Some of Danny Trejo’s stories have been told; many have informed his wildly prolific work; and the most important are collected in his new memoir “Trejo: My Life of Crime, Redemption, and Hollywood.” https://t.co/Y8jj31kRKb — LAT Entertainment (@latimesent) June 29, 2021

Anything we missed, Mary Suevians? Let us know what you saw in the comments below!

