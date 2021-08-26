Today is an important day in history: It’s the day that the best Chris was born. Sorry for all the mystery leading up to this reveal; I wanted to add a bit of fun to our talk of who’s celebrating today, and it is none other than my favorite fictional Steve! (Hehehe.)

It’s Chris Pine’s birthday!

Fans are celebrating by sharing their love for the flip-phone-using, not-on-social-media star.

happy birthday to chris pine. the only man with any fashion sense pic.twitter.com/eCP8cwBmDi — mattie (@sebuckstiann) August 26, 2021

happy birthday to chris pine and his slutty little shorts pic.twitter.com/p1lD4XpCT2 — gwen NINA DAY!! (@phntomthrd) August 26, 2021

happy birthday chris pine i am always thinking about this video pic.twitter.com/DM1IFwRcdX — val 🐌 MAYA DAY ˣミ☆ (@wintersvogue) August 26, 2021

happy birthday to chris pine aka the best looking chris on a motorcycle. pic.twitter.com/XngX4JBh4E — mae ★ (@hailedfrequency) August 26, 2021

Happy birthday to the best Chris, Christopher Whitelaw Pine #WhatAStrangeSadDayItsBeen pic.twitter.com/jLsACIF1Q1 — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) August 26, 2021

It’s Chris Pine’s birthday today so this feels like a good time to remind everyone that he took an erotica

writing class while he was at Berkeley and rumor has it that the stories he wrote were, like, REALLY GOOD. — Nerd Girl Says (@Rachael_Conrad) August 26, 2021

since @RachelLeishman reminded me that it’s chris pine’s birthday…i thought you all deserved to see these photos again. https://t.co/cN8lCxXWef — rachel xo (@quirkyandklutzy) August 26, 2021

Happy Birthday to Chris Pine, my favorite thesaurus 🪶https://t.co/sMkCYjCS56 — Leah Marilla Thomas (@leahmarilla) August 26, 2021

Happy birthday to the best Chris! You know who you are, and it is your birthday, and I love you very much.

(image: Warner Bros./Marvel Entertainment/NBC)

My God, this thread of parents with school-age children. So much anxiety and worry. I am angry for them. https://t.co/A7V0sKyAFh — Connie Schultz (@ConnieSchultz) August 25, 2021

So apparently Venom: Let There Be Carnage isn't delayed … (via ScreenRant

Today's first @washingtonpost quarantine TikTok features Delta's statement about delta https://t.co/doRBb9QpnG pic.twitter.com/w45CmWMI29 — Washington Post TikTok Guy 🥉 (@davejorgenson) August 26, 2021

The new Lion King found their Mufasa in Old star Aaron Pierre. (via ComicBook.com

This is how to do it. "You come in here with a political agenda & you spread misinformation…I just wish you would stop." https://t.co/utGeZyTKWI — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) August 26, 2021

Anything we missed out there today, Mary Suevians? Let us know what you saw in the comments below!

