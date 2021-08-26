comScore Happy Birthday to Chris Pine, the Best Chris!
Skip to main content

Things We Saw Today: Happy Birthday to the Best Chris Out There

By Rachel LeishmanAug 26th, 2021, 5:07 pm
 

Chris Pine, Chris Pratt, Chris Evans, and Chris Hemsworth with question marks over their faces.

Today is an important day in history: It’s the day that the best Chris was born. Sorry for all the mystery leading up to this reveal; I wanted to add a bit of fun to our talk of who’s celebrating today, and it is none other than my favorite fictional Steve! (Hehehe.)

It’s Chris Pine’s birthday!

Fans are celebrating by sharing their love for the flip-phone-using, not-on-social-media star.

Happy birthday to the best Chris! You know who you are, and it is your birthday, and I love you very much.

(image: Warner Bros./Marvel Entertainment/NBC)

Here are some other stories we saw out there today:

Anything we missed out there today, Mary Suevians? Let us know what you saw in the comments below!

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site

 —The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Rachel Leishman - Associate Editor

Rachel (she/her) is an I, Tonya stan who used to have a poster of Frank Sinatra on her wall as a kid. She loves superheroes, weird musicals, wants Robert Downey Jr. to release a new album, and would sell her soul for Pedro Pascal as Kraven the Hunter. She is Leslie Knope and she's okay with that. Secretly Grogu's mom and Lizzie Olsen's best friend.