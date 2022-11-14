Today is a very important day. It’s the birthday of my Scorpio king, love of my life, and favorite fictional character: Ben Wyatt. Played by Adam Scott in Parks and Recreation, Ben became my favorite fictional husband for a great many reasons, all stemming from Scott’s ability to show Ben’s love and appreciation for Leslie Knope. And boy oh boy, do I owe a lot to this character.

One, he shares a name with my cat. On purpose, obviously. I named my cat Benji because of Ben Wyatt (and in particular his name when he was running for teen mayor of Partridge, Minnesota). This character means a lot to me because it is rare that a fictional character, particularly a male character, is willing to give up everything in his life for the woman he loves and not think twice about it.

Not only did Ben time and time again give up things for Leslie—without her ever even asking him to—but he also knew how to show his love for her in ways that would constantly awe me. When Leslie and Ben are both approached to run for governor of Indiana and they’re talking about who is going to do it, he knows that this is her time and backs down because she doesn’t ask him to do it.

He is the man I’d like to marry and it hurts me daily that he is fictional. So happy birthday to my love. I wish you were real, Ben Wyatt.

Today, Ben Wyatt from Parks and Recreation turns 48 –– b. November 14, 1974 — Fictional Character Birthdays (@fictionalbday) November 14, 2022

(image: NBC)

