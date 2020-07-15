Of Course Hannibal Has the Best Cake Memes

NBC’s Hannibal has been beloved for years in fandom, but the show’s recent addition to Netflix saw its popularity hit new highs. Many folks are getting to watch Hannibal in its entirety, leading to a reenergized surge of Hannibal-related content on social media. So it’s fitting that the Internet’s obsession with cake memes as of late would take hold amongst Hannibal fans, since food jokes fit well with a show about a cannibal who is also an exacting gourmand.

hannibal isnt actually a cannibal it was all just hyper realistic fondant cake body parts — b (@Iecterh) July 11, 2020

If you missed it, the Internet at large has been gripped by “everything is cake” mania, after videos of realistic-looking fondant cakes—from toilet paper to pizza to soda cans—went viral. This unleashed a wave of memes such as I’ve never seen before; our existential crisis over what could be cake or not fits well with the generally unhinged nature of 2020. I suppose it was inevitable that Hannibal‘s rise would fast intersect with cakes. While the title character is an unabashed cannibal, the series presents dazzling scenes of food preparation that render cooking as high art. Hannibal and “anything could be cakes” were meant to be.

As a caveat, if you haven’t yet watched Hannibal, some big spoilers lurk within these posts. Let’s revisit those illusion cakes first, then sample some of the delicious memes out there.

There’s a person at the table. Hannibal cuts into the person. The person is a cake. https://t.co/pvWAs41ikH — Rotem Rusak (@Moondancer1626) July 10, 2020

One popular repurposing of two memes for the price of one mixes in the “explain this one to future generations” meme “Wait, It’s All Ohio? Always Has Been” setup, which generally sees two astronauts looking down at Earth, one astronaut pointing a gun at the other’s head.

Now Hannibalize it.

There’ve been a few plays on this meme.

The season 3 finale of #Hannibal was great pic.twitter.com/Dd24TJXZ9F — QUANTUM (@quantumsktchbk) July 13, 2020

Some of the Hannibal memes also add in a dash of “Hannigram,” the ship name for Hannibal Lecter/Will Graham, or “murder husbands” as the series itself dubbed them.

Imagine you crush on a boy but he’s a cake #Hannigram #Hannibal pic.twitter.com/MBj4OaxY8C — Duke Lox (@Lox_Duke) July 13, 2020

And, I mean, if Hannibal and Will were dating, it might go something like this.

It turns out some of this Hannibal/cake stuff was ready-made to be meme’d.

Proof that hannibal only wanted to test if all those people were cake https://t.co/t2NW1hSE2I — eats the rude (@grandadprincess) July 12, 2020

He has to be sure, after all.

hannibal proving that will was not a cake pic.twitter.com/h8xiwxS5bo — leti (@JustDaniFdez_) July 13, 2020

But what IF Will was actually cake this whole time???

I know it’s not his bday but I wanted to draw this ajsdnas #Hannibal pic.twitter.com/hSxqy3ZZlx — ️Milos️ (@MellowSenpai) July 15, 2020

Really, everything about Hannibal just lends itself to our cake preoccupation.

hannibal lecter (cutting into a human corpse): i swear to god if this is another cake — Ben Rosen (@ben_rosen) July 14, 2020

There’s fun to be had with the whole Hannibal fam, not just Hannibal and Will. Just ask Doctor Chilton:

How can Hannibal know if Jack Crawford is or isn’t cake unless he tests the theory?

Maybe Hannibal wants to know if he’s a cake. pic.twitter.com/gsD6m58dGF — Տօƒíɑ ‍♂️ (@ana_sofia53) July 12, 2020

JUSTICE FOR BEVERLY!!!

Truly, Hannibal’s baking artistry knows no bounds.

hannibal is my fav pastry chef pic.twitter.com/T8NqtQBam8 — beanball️‍ (@madaksks) July 13, 2020

If Hannibal were serving up a cake for himself, though, it would probably be less fondant and more this:

this is hannibal’s favorite cake https://t.co/S9i35mcbGj — nat ⚢ (@C0TTAGEGRAHAM) July 14, 2020

Imagine Hannibal saying this to Will in therapy in Mads Mikkelsen’s dulcet tones.

Hannibal: these are all cakes. Man delights in seeing the transformation of the mundane, the reveal of a hidden sweet. Tell me, Will, what will your transformation reveal? What sweets do you hide? — studebaker hawk (@damnlamb) July 11, 2020

Here is some stunning fanart that fits with the theme because Will is right next to some yummy-looking cake. Is Will, by implication, also cake?

Will Graham: Gratitude has a short half-life.

Hannibal Lecter: So can doubt ️ pic.twitter.com/pLt1gBSuGX — Gabiss (@Gabissart) July 12, 2020

Will is indeed cake.

We’ll never know unless Netflix gives us a much-hoped-for fourth season revival. Your move, Netflix.

what if hannibal just wanted to know who was cake — axl (@hannibcI) July 12, 2020

Bon appétit!

the cake meme coming together with hannibal’s netflix debut. really good — julie (@ostolero) July 13, 2020

