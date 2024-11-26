Daveed Diggs is Thomas Jefferson in HAMILTON, the filmed version of the original Broadway production.
Hamilton tickets, best seats and cheapest prices for 2025 North America tour dates

Hamilton is on the road! If you can’t make it to New York City to see the beloved musical, you’re in luck because the theater production is coming to a city near you! Most likely, at least. They’re making quite a lot of stops.

The musical first hit Broadway back in 2015 and quickly set a box office record, bringing in the most money grossed in a single week in New York City. It was also the first show to break $3 million in eight weeks. It is currently the fourth highest-grossing Broadway show, bringing in over $1 billion, alongside Lion King, Wicked, and The Phantom of the Opera.

Watch: If you can’t make it to one of the show dates listed below, you can also watch the filmed version of the Broadway show on Disney+.

Hamilton – On Tour tickets 2024

Prices, as well as ticket drop dates, are subject to each theater. You can view pricing and seating for shows by clicking on the link below.

Hamilton – On Tour: North American schedule 2024 – 2025

The Broadway show has been touring for some time now but will continue in Denver, Colorado, and go all the way until August 19, when the cast makes their way into Montreal, Canada.

A complete schedule, as well as cast and ticket release dates, can be found here.

DatesCityTickets
Oct. 16 – Nov. 24Denver, COBuy Now
Oct. 29 – Nov. 23Philadelphia, PABuy Now
Nov. 26 – Dec. 8Hershey, PABuy Now
Nov. 27 – Jan. 5San Francisco, CABuy Now
Dec. 11 – Dec. 22Providence, RIBuy Now
Dec. 26 – Jan. 5Greensboro, NCBuy Now
Jan. 8 – Jan. 19 Sacramento, CABuy Now
Jan. 7 – Feb. 2Charlotte, NCBuy Now
Jan. 21 – Feb. 2Boise, IDBuy Now
Feb. 4 – Mar. 2Seattle, WABuy Now
Feb. 4 – Feb. 27Greenville, SCBuy Now
Feb. 18 – March 2Memphis, TNBuy Now
March 4 – March 23Houston, TXBuy Now
March 4 – March 23Portland, ORBuy Now
March 25 – April 6Eugene, ORBuy Now
March 25 – April 6Austin, TXBuy Now
April 8 – April 20 New Orleans, LABuy Now
April 8 – April 20Spokane, WABuy Now
April 22 – May 4 Costa Mesa, CABuy Now
April 22 – May 4 Chattanooga, TNBuy Now
May 6 – May 18 San Diego, CABuy Now
May 7 – May 18 Omaha, NEBuy Now
May 20 – June 1 Las Vegas, NVBuy Now
May 21 – June 1 East Lansing, MIBuy Now
June 3 – June 15 Des Moines, IABuy Now
June 17 – July 6Cleveland, OHBuy Now
July 8 – July 20Columbus, OHBuy Now
July 22 – August 3Grand Rapids, MIBuy Now
August 19 Montreal, QCBuy Now
