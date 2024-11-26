Hamilton tickets, best seats and cheapest prices for 2025 North America tour dates

Hamilton is on the road! If you can’t make it to New York City to see the beloved musical, you’re in luck because the theater production is coming to a city near you! Most likely, at least. They’re making quite a lot of stops.

The musical first hit Broadway back in 2015 and quickly set a box office record, bringing in the most money grossed in a single week in New York City. It was also the first show to break $3 million in eight weeks. It is currently the fourth highest-grossing Broadway show, bringing in over $1 billion, alongside Lion King, Wicked, and The Phantom of the Opera.

Watch: If you can’t make it to one of the show dates listed below, you can also watch the filmed version of the Broadway show on Disney+.

Hamilton – On Tour tickets 2024

Prices, as well as ticket drop dates, are subject to each theater. You can view pricing and seating for shows by clicking on the link below.

Hamilton – On Tour: North American schedule 2024 – 2025

The Broadway show has been touring for some time now but will continue in Denver, Colorado, and go all the way until August 19, when the cast makes their way into Montreal, Canada.

A complete schedule, as well as cast and ticket release dates, can be found here.

