Halsey Will Be the Latest in a Line of Amazing Vocalists to Take on ‘Sally’s Song’

From October until after Christmas, it is The Nightmare Before Christmas season. The animated movie by Tim Burton begins on Halloween and ends on Christmas, so it is the perfect movie for both holidays. You cannot tell me otherwise. To kick off the Nightmare time of year, there is an annual live-action production of the story at the Hollywood Bowl. This year, the beautiful rag doll Sally will be played by two different singers, as reported by Variety.

Catherine O’Hara, the original voice of Sally, and the talented musician Halsey will take turns voicing the iconic character. This means Halsey will sing “Sally’s Song,” a somber song about a sense of foreboding and not fitting in. Sally isn’t the main character of Nightmare, but her solo song locks her in as the emotional core of the entire film. It’s simple yet deep. As much as I love O’Hara’s original version, I also enjoy the covers by other musicians that have come out over the years.

Fiona Apple

Fiona Apple is one of those devise singers who most people have strong feelings about. But there is no denying her vocal talents. Her cover of “Sally’s Song” was the first non-movie version of the song I had heard. I loved every second of it. Apple’s voice is amazing, and she makes you feel every part of Sally’s pain.

Amy Lee of Evanescence

Amy Lee’s voice is powerful and unforgettable. As the lead singer of a hard rock band, it only makes sense. Lee’s vocals are next level. She brought the same power to “Sally’s Song” as she did for her original song “My Immortal.” Her version is one of my all-time favorites.

Phoebe Bridgers

In 2022, Phoebe Bridgers sang the part of Sally at the Wembley Arena. The singer-songwriter is known for her indie folk sound. That vibe fits perfectly with “Sally’s Song.”

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish rose to fame with her catchy music but has also shown her talents with more traditional singing. Last year in a stage production of Nightmare, Eilish played the part of Sally alongside the original voice of Jack, Danny Elfman. Eilish wore a Sally dress and donned the traditional stitch marks of the character and did a great job with the song.

Helena Bonham Carter

Helena Bonham Carter is a theatre person. She’s also no stranger to Tim Burton’s works as she played the titular character in The Corpse Bride. (They were also married for years.) In a black dress and dramatic eye makeup, Bonham Carter brings Sally to life with her voice and facial expressions during a live performance at the Royal Albert Hall.

After listening to all those wonderful versions, I can’t wait to hear Halsey’s take.

(via Variety, featured image: Disney)

