Hack Into the System to Get Your First Look At ‘Secret Invasion’

Fans should be getting excited for the upcoming Marvel series Secret Invasion and now you can hack into the system for a sneak peak! In preparation for the release on June 21, Marvel has given fans the chance to hack into the system and treat themselves to a look at five minutes of the series. And let me tell you, the minute I started typing in a passcode to try and access it, I felt like I myself was Natasha Romanoff.

To see the footage is simple, fans just have to go to theinvasionhasbegun.com and type in the code! To be fair though, you’re never going to figure out what the password is on your own so you might as well just cheat and copy and paste. Even in doing that, it still feels very spy-esque in a way that has me very excited to see what exactly Secret Invasion has in store for us all.

The first 5 minutes of ‘SECRET INVASION’ are available on https://t.co/wPSUEUAuJM



It is accessed using the secret code: RSD3PX5N7S pic.twitter.com/x5fQuuNGpO — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 8, 2023

The footage that we do get to see is all about Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) talking to someone about the Skrulls and it is giving Charlie Day screaming “CAROL” in It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia. Still, the scene was simply but it really is the act of “hacking” into the website to see it that makes it worth while. The footage ends with the new trailer for the show that was released earlier this week.

When you think about it, we haven’t gotten a lot of information about Secret Invasion as a whole but that’s a good thing because it’s all about knowing who you can and cannot trust and I like how in the dark we are about what to expect from the series. If anything, this website and footage release is the most we know about it. And I can’t wait!

A perfect way to get excited about Secret Invasion

For all of Marvel’s upcoming slate, the roll out for Secret Invasion has been the most understated of them. That’s not necessarily a bad thing given the context of the series, it’s all about hiding in plain sight. What works about it is things like this. Putting the word out there about the site, giving fans something that puts us in the midst of the action and makes it feel like we have our own heist to take on? It’s a perfect promotional ad for the series.

Look, it’s hard to promote this show at all without giving secrets away. We know that Nick Fury and company are dealing with the Skrulls and given their ability to change their appearance, it’s making for a lot of moments where you don’t know who to trust. Doing too many ads for the show would, frankly, give too much away so this is a nice way to get fans invested while still being mysterious about what Secret Invasion has in store for fans.

Now my question about the scene is simply: Everett Ross was 100% a Skrull right? No questions asked?

