‘Guys who have no interest in clothes don’t understand’: Twitter’s menswear guy roasts online sexists

He goes by many names. The “menswear guy,” @dieworkwear, or just Derek Guy. Active on X, formerly Twitter, for years, Guy finally found viral fame. Although the majority of his posts revolve around menswear, that doesn’t stop him from championing women.

With the internet comes a slew of never-ending online trolls who feel perfectly comfortable typing the most vile and despicable things from behind the safety of their keyboards. While certainly not the only group to face backlash in this digital hellscape, women and their bodies are frequently at the forefront. It’s nothing new, really. The sexualization and judgment of women have persisted throughout history. Platforms like X just make the process a little easier.

The video that kicked off Derek Guy’s absolute roast fest is the perfect example.

again, i feel like guys who have no interest in clothes don't understand that women commonly dress for other women. if you see a woman dressing in a very revealing way, they are prob doing it for their female friends. https://t.co/cw8j9bwKQM — derek guy (@dieworkwear) September 9, 2024

What many of us see as a woman lovingly kissing her partner before departing for a fun day with friends has been perverted. The caption says it all: “Imagine being excited to send your girl off to be a wh*re at a festival.” The sheer amount of judgment here is staggering, which is where Guy, thankfully, jumped in. As he pointed out in his retweet, “Women commonly dress for other women.”

Sincerely, thank you, “menswear guy.”

Is it that hard to believe that women are now (and maybe always have, to a point) dressing for the female gaze? Well, according to the online trolls, it is. Unsurprisingly, a slew of nasty responses followed Derek Guy’s retweet, the majority of which he tore down with the grace of a true roast master.

For the love of God, what did I just say https://t.co/lnTKMEqySp pic.twitter.com/spMYW04A0G — Amanda Wong (@amandawtwong) September 10, 2024

At this point, the commentary on women’s bodies is exhausting. While dressing appropriately for situations is still (and should be) very much a thing, what’s considered “revealing” for women is frequently skewed for the male gaze. The inherent sexualization of women has resulted in a society where some men think that women are dressing for their eyes, their attention, and their pleasure alone.

A quick scroll through the comments reveals rampant sexism. Apparently, women can’t dress for anybody but men. Most women who confirmed that they do, in fact, dress for other women were quickly shot down, reinforcing the idea that women’s voices aren’t worth hearing.

i mean, my replies and QTs are of a bunch of women saying "true" and then guys with gaming youtube channels and fake war patches on their twitter page saying "no." ?‍♂️https://t.co/k8Og3CrV36 — derek guy (@dieworkwear) September 9, 2024

Of course, this isn’t to dismiss those who politely disagree with Guy’s statement. Many women feel like they don’t dress for other women as much as they dress for themselves. However, it’s worth pointing out that both viewpoints arrive at a similar conclusion: There is more to women’s fashion than the male gaze. Period. So, let’s all give the “menswear guy” another big thank you for reminding the online trolls about that.

