Things We Saw Today: This Guillermo del Toro Action Figure Is Coming for Your Oreos

Social distancing has proven to be an unlikely inspiration for many filmmakers, who are making art with the only things on hand: a smart phone, the items in their home, and their boundless imagination. Mike Mendez, who directed films like Big Ass Spider!, Lavalantula, and The Last Heist, has taken inspiration from his impressive toy collection to create the horror comedy short, “There Can Be Only One”.

The film, which stars Mendez as himself, follows the horror director as he discovers that his Guillermo del Toro action figure has come to life and stolen his Oreos. del Toro then proceeds to terrorize Mendez while claiming that there can only be “only one chubby pale Latino filmmaker per household.”

Mendez shared the short to his Instagram Stories, quickly earning fans with his humor and impressive collection of geekery. It’s been inspiring to see filmmakers and other creative folk making content while under quarantine. My husband Dan, who is a film editor, made his own horror short film from existing stock footage:

We’re inspired to make our own stop-motion short films, but we’re afraid they would be more Ben Wyatt than Mike Mendez.

What homemade films or bits of entertainment have you been enjoying/making while social distancing?

