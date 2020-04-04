Things We Saw Today: This Guillermo del Toro Action Figure Is Coming for Your Oreos
Plus The Flash, Star Wars, and more!
Social distancing has proven to be an unlikely inspiration for many filmmakers, who are making art with the only things on hand: a smart phone, the items in their home, and their boundless imagination. Mike Mendez, who directed films like Big Ass Spider!, Lavalantula, and The Last Heist, has taken inspiration from his impressive toy collection to create the horror comedy short, “There Can Be Only One”.
The film, which stars Mendez as himself, follows the horror director as he discovers that his Guillermo del Toro action figure has come to life and stolen his Oreos. del Toro then proceeds to terrorize Mendez while claiming that there can only be “only one chubby pale Latino filmmaker per household.”
Mendez shared the short to his Instagram Stories, quickly earning fans with his humor and impressive collection of geekery. It’s been inspiring to see filmmakers and other creative folk making content while under quarantine. My husband Dan, who is a film editor, made his own horror short film from existing stock footage:
We’re inspired to make our own stop-motion short films, but we’re afraid they would be more Ben Wyatt than Mike Mendez.
What homemade films or bits of entertainment have you been enjoying/making while social distancing?
(via Entertainment Weekly, image: Christopher Polk/Getty Images)
- Here’s a ranking of the ongoing Star Wars comic series. (via CBR)
- Community is finally on Netflix, so here’s a guide to the geekiest episodes. (via Syfy Wire)
- Warm your heart with these Animal Crossing style films. (via io9)
- RIP Logan Williams, who played young Barry Allen on CW’s The Flash.
- Final Fantasy VII Remake is available for early preload and comes out April 10th. (via Polygon)
- Rick and Morty writer Jeff Loveness will be scripting Ant-Man 3. (via Nerdist)
- It’s Robert Downey Jr.’s birthday, and all he wants is for you to wash your damn hands:
Just hearing the devastating news that Logan Williams has passed away suddenly. This picture was early in the filming of The Flash pilot episode back in 2014. I was so impressed by not only Logan’s talent but his professionalism on set. My thoughts and prayers will be with him and his family during what is I’m sure an unimaginably difficult time for them. Please keep Logan and his family in your thoughts and prayers during what has been a strange and trying time for us all. Sending love to everyone. ❤️
Cleanliness is next to godliness
G.O.D. = Good Orderly Direction
Let's do this correctly
Heed local and state warnings, advisors, and all suggestions as we get fresh data—
That's my bday wish—
Because I love ya,,,,,
RDJ pic.twitter.com/8eFiuvJaDF
— Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) April 4, 2020
Stay safe out there, Mary Suevians!
