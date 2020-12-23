2020 Has Broken Me So Here’s Grogu Watching All Our Favorite Things on TV

This year has been rough. I’m not here to sugarcoat it. The only bright spot for me, personally, has been Grogu and his Dadalorian on Disney+’s The Mandalorian. Each week from the end of October on, I was lost in my space Western and got to just look at these two grow and see how their relationship changed.

So it has led into this pure insanity that I decided I needed to do. It’s my lot in life to do nonsense like this, and I’m not exactly mad about it.

In the season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, Grogu is watching Luke Skywalker take out the dark troopers on a little TV. At one point, he looks over at Din, and they share a moment knowing that Grogu has to go with him. What it did though was inspire me to just have Grogu touching the television screen for things that took over our attention in 2020.

Like the Dadalorian himself, Pedro Pascal.

But apart from Grogu clinging to his dad, let’s explore some of the shows that have captured our attention in 2020 and some that are sure to when they’re released—like Bridgerton. The Netflix period drama is something that already has the interest of everyone online, so why wouldn’t Grogu want to watch a love story unfold before his very eyes?

Netflix has been our saving grace in 2020. There’s no denying that. Like how we all started quarantine learning of Joe Exotic and being baffled about the story in Tiger King.

We were reminded again that we will defend the honor of Princess Diana with the most recent season of Netflix’s The Crown, and I’m going to assume that Grogu would also stan the Princess of Wales.

Grogu doesn’t put up with anyone’s sh*t. He’ll choke someone out, he don’t care. Which makes me think that he probably loved the scene in The Boys when all the ladies beat the crap out of the Nazi supervillain. Grogu is good that way.

I, myself, have not yet finished The Queen’s Gambit, but I know that she has a unique style to the way she plays chess. Grogu would probably want to learn how to play, and I don’t think his himbo dad, Din Djarin, could help.

This year brought the first half of season 5 of Lucifer to us while Grogu is just a 50-year-old baby. I think he could like the show. It’s a fun look at the Devil, and you have to start somewhere, right?

While Rahul Kohli loves Grogu, the affection goes both ways because Grogu definitely loves my spooky families and watched The Haunting of Bly Manor and was in love with Owen and Hannah. He cried to the Dadalorian about it.

Grogu is much too young to watch Narcos but he wanted to see the face of Din Djarin more and accidentally watched an episode and realized he was too young for it! It’s okay, Grogu. You can enjoy some Javier Peña when you’re older. (This is fully because I’m in the middle of watching Narcos and I cannot be stopped.)

Remember how She-Ra ended this year (I know) and we got Catradora? Grogu stans it.

It wasn’t just scripted shows that got our attention. Love Is Blind happened, and we were all fascinated by this group of singles that joined the show to find love and get married. FASCINATED, I tell you.

But, much like Grogu himself, Ted Lasso also came into our lives to bring us joy and remind us of the good still in the world, and I feel like Ted would love Grogu and vice versa.

Not going to lie, Grogu is probably a better social media influencer than Emily in Emily In Paris and he knows it.

And finally, 2020 brought an end to an era: Supernatural. The show that ran for 15 seasons was one that most dabbled in. You either watched from beginning to end, took a break, or at least KNEW about the characters, and it was sad to watch Sam and Dean Winchester have one last ride. Grogu probably loved listening to the band Kansas.

I’ve said this multiple times already, but someone has GOT to take the internet away from me.

