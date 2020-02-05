comScore

Grieving Parkland Father Removed From SOTU After Shouting ‘What About Victims?’

#ImWithFred is trending in support of gun control.

By Chelsea SteinerFeb 5th, 2020, 12:06 pm
(BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Gun control activist Fred Guttenberg was removed from the State of the Union last night after shouting in protest for the victims of gun violence. Guttenberg, who was invited to the SOTU by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was responding to President Trump’s declaration that “Just as we believe in the First Amendment, we also believe in another Constitutional right that is under siege all across our country. So long as I am president I will always protect your Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms.”

Guttenberg shouted, “What about my daughter!” before he was removed from the chamber. Democrats turned and applauded him as he was escorted out. His daughter, 14 year old Jaime Guttenberg, was one of 17 people murdered during the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida in 2018. Since her death, Fred has worked tirelessly as an advocate for gun safety through his foundation Orange Ribbons for Jaime, which also supports charities that were important to his daughter.

Guttenberg made headlines during the Kavanaugh confirmation hearings, where Kavanaugh refused to acknowledge him or shake his hand.
Guttenberg has since apologized for his outburst via Twitter, writing:

Many people have taken to Twitter to support Guttenberg and his mission of gun safety, and the hashtag #ImWithFred is now trending:

While Republicans obsequiously applauded the president and celebrated as a notorious racist and misogynist was awarded the Medal of Freedom, only Fred Guttenberg had the integrity and courage to stand up and speak truth to power. We’re with Fred all the way. If you are as infuriated about the SOTU as we are, now would be a great time to donate to Orange Ribbons for Jaime.

