Grieving Parkland Father Removed From SOTU After Shouting ‘What About Victims?’

Gun control activist Fred Guttenberg was removed from the State of the Union last night after shouting in protest for the victims of gun violence. Guttenberg, who was invited to the SOTU by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was responding to President Trump’s declaration that “Just as we believe in the First Amendment, we also believe in another Constitutional right that is under siege all across our country. So long as I am president I will always protect your Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms.”

.@kasie: #SOTU protestor appears to have been removed from one of the galleries during president’s address — many Democrats on the floor turned toward the gallery and applauded him as he was taken out of the chamber. pic.twitter.com/dYpfy8d6wd — MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 5, 2020

Guttenberg shouted, “What about my daughter!” before he was removed from the chamber. Democrats turned and applauded him as he was escorted out. His daughter, 14 year old Jaime Guttenberg, was one of 17 people murdered during the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida in 2018. Since her death, Fred has worked tirelessly as an advocate for gun safety through his foundation Orange Ribbons for Jaime, which also supports charities that were important to his daughter.

Guttenberg made headlines during the Kavanaugh confirmation hearings, where Kavanaugh refused to acknowledge him or shake his hand.

Guttenberg has since apologized for his outburst via Twitter, writing:

(2,2) That said, I should not have yelled out. I am thankful for the overwhelming support that I am receiving. However, I do owe my family and friends an apology. I have tried to conduct myself with dignity throughout this process and I will do better as I pursue gun safety. — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) February 5, 2020

Many people have taken to Twitter to support Guttenberg and his mission of gun safety, and the hashtag #ImWithFred is now trending:

I sat one seat apart from @fred_guttenberg at #SOTU tonight. When POTUS started lying about gun violence, he leaned over and said “I’m about to get kicked out but I can’t stand this.” And then he stood up for his daughter Jamie and spoke truth to power.#ImWithFred pic.twitter.com/jKS0Iw0AZz — Will Goodwin (@Will_P_Goodwin) February 5, 2020

I hope the next president awards @fred_guttenberg with the metal of freedom. If this president had the amount of courage Fred has in one cell gun violence would be over tomorrow. #ImWithFred pic.twitter.com/RprctMp2iE — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) February 5, 2020

Last night, the president failed to address the gun violence epidemic that kills countless Americans each year. Today, I’m at a @HouseJudiciary FBI oversight hearing with @fred_guttenberg, where we’re making sure gun violence is a main topic of conversation. #ImWithFred #ENOUGH pic.twitter.com/3sLXb3W5Yw — Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (@RepDMP) February 5, 2020

My heroic friend @fred_guttenberg has channeled his grief into purpose to ensure that no other parent ever feels the pain he lives with. We will never stop fighting alongside him. Fred – thank you for your strength and courage. Jaime would be so proud. #ImWithFred pic.twitter.com/1JudbHDDg2 — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) February 5, 2020

The courage exhibited by @fred_guttenberg tonight was heartbreaking. He protested Trump at the State of the Union after his daughter was murdered at Parkland and Trump did next-to-nothing to finally enact gun reform in this country. And he was kicked out.#ImWithFred — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) February 5, 2020

After Parkland, @realDonaldTrump promised to “do something” about gun violence in America. Then after El Paso he promised background checks “like we’ve never had before.” He lied. And tonight @fred_guttenberg called him out for it. Let’s all say it together: #ImWithFred — Andrew Weinstein (@Weinsteinlaw) February 5, 2020

While Republicans obsequiously applauded the president and celebrated as a notorious racist and misogynist was awarded the Medal of Freedom, only Fred Guttenberg had the integrity and courage to stand up and speak truth to power. We’re with Fred all the way. If you are as infuriated about the SOTU as we are, now would be a great time to donate to Orange Ribbons for Jaime.

(via Newsweek)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com