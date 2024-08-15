Joseph Gordon-Levitt is an incompetent cop solving a murder mystery in ‘Greedy People’

There’s a string of exciting releases lined up for the second half of August, and one of them is a comedy mystery starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, which has largely flown under the radar so far.

Titled Greedy People, the Potsy Ponciroli flick will arrive in US theaters on August 23, 2024. The movie stars Gordon-Levitt, Lily James, and Himesh Patel in leading roles, with Tim Blake Nelson, Uzo Aduba, Simon Rex, and Traci Lords appearing in supporting acts. Joey Lauren Adams, Jim Gaffigan, Nina Arianda, and Narcos‘ José Maria Yazpik round out the cast.

Written by Michael Vukadinovich, the movie is a co-production between Limelight, Boies Schiller Entertainment, and Hideout Pictures, with Lionsgate taking over distribution responsibilities for USA, Canada, India, and the Phillippines. Mister Smith Entertainment is handling international distribution. Lionsgate acquired the domestic distribution rights for the film back in February 2024.

Greedy People is set in a small, picturesque town, whose mundane life gets a jolt of urgency when a dead body is discovered with $1 million. Gordon-Levitt and Patel star as two incompetent cops tasked with finding the culprit, and their investigation leads to major upheaval in the townpeople’s lives.

A million dollars. A million bad decisions. #GreedyPeopleMovie starring Himesh Patel, Lily James, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt – in theaters August 23rd. pic.twitter.com/hS0mOf4AjV — lionsgate (@Lionsgate) July 30, 2024

Gordon-Levitt’s last credit was in the action-comedy film Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, which was released in early July on Netflix. He will play a damaged detective in Phillipe Lacôte’s crime mystery drama Killer Heat, which also stars Shailene Woodley and Richard Madden. It is set for a September 26, 2024 release.

Lily James, on the other hand, has appeared in a multitude of exciting projects in the last few years, including the 2023 A24 biographical sports drama The Iron Claw. Her upcoming credits include the thriller flick Relay, and the 2025 biographical Swiped, in which she will portray Whitney Wolfe Herd, the former CEO and founder of popular dating app, Bumble.

Himesh Patel landed his breakthrough role in Christopher Nolan’s polarizing 2020 action-thriller Tenet, following which he appeared in Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up and the HBO miniseries Station Eleven, for which he received an Emmy nomination.

