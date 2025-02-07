‘Absolute ridiculousness’: Gracie Abrams responds to fan petition to replace her tour opener

Gracie Abrams isn’t too happy with her fans. The 25-year-old singer announced in January that she was heading out on tour. The Secret of Us Tour will consist of stops in the U.S. along with stops in the U.K., where she will have two separate tour openers. Dora Jar will be the opening act for the shows in the U.K., but some fans weren’t too happy with this decision. So, they took it upon themselves to launch a petition to replace Jar as the opening act.

The petition, which has since been deleted, read: “Many fans, including myself, are baffled by the recent announcement that Dora Jar will be the opening act for The Secret of Us Tour’s Europe shows. We are perplexed as we do not recognize her, and with less than two weeks till the tour, it’s virtually impossible to familiarize ourselves with her slow-paced songs. For a memorable concert experience, an opening act should set the mood and get the crowd excited, but Dora’s slow tempo songs may not achieve this goal.”

But Jar isn’t letting this get her down. She took to her X account to let people know how she felt about the petition, writing, “Don’t worry this doesn’t bum me out! I’m hear to perform for all the music loving open hearted fans. those who aren’t interested can go buy merch while I’m playing (but they might as well let me entertain them tho..;)) an overwhelming amount of fans have been so kind & excited.”

Abrams, on the other hand, wasn’t too keen with her fans decision to create a petition for Jar. ““Just hearing about this absolute ridiculousness,” the singer wrote in an Instagram comment on a post that has since been deleted, per Yahoo. “So wildly uncool and bizarre and also just does not remotely add up.”

“I’ve only seen everyone’s total excitement and couldn’t be luckier or prouder to share a stage with this talented wonder,” Abrams added. “Stream everything she’s ever made whether or not you’re coming to the show,” she concluded. “Dora forever and ever.”

See below for Abrams North America tour dates where Role Model will be opening up for the “I Miss You, I’m Sorry” singer.

Gracie Abrams ‘The Secret of Us’ Tour Tickets

Fans can grab their tickets now to The Secret of Us Tour on StubHub. She is kicking off the tour in Spain, but will be making her way to North America on July 23 in Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden. Ticket prices are definitely on the higher-end of the spectrum, with the cheapest tickets for opening night selling at $499. Click the link below to see a full list of tour dates with ticket prices.

Buy Now: The cheapest tickets for Gracie Abrams’ The Secret of Us Tour on StubHub.

Gracie Abrams ‘The Secret of Us’ Tour Schedule

Abrams will be heading to Boston on July 23 and 24. From there she will make several stops in the U.S. and Canada, playing multiple shows in each city. See below for the full tour schedule.

