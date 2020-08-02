In a Shocking Move, the GOP Convention Will Not Allow Press

There’s two things Donald Trump loves: his family and his country. JUST KIDDING, it’s bloviating before a crowd of adoring fans and reveling in the subsequent media coverage. So it comes as quite a shock that one of his biggest platforms of the election cycle, the Republican National Convention, will be shutting out the press for the first time in recent history.

The RNC convention spokesperson said in a statement, “Given the health restrictions and limitations in place within the state of North Carolina, we are planning for the Charlotte activities to be closed press Friday, August 21 — Monday, August 24.” They added, “We are happy to let you know if this changes, but we are working within the parameters set before us by state and local guidelines regarding the number of people who can attend events.”

Trump’s renomination at the GOP convention should be an easy, self congratulatory victory lap. But with a raging pandemic, an economic collapse, and his lowest approval ratings to date, republicans are choosing to quietly endorse Trump’s second run. Wow, it’s almost like they’re ashamed of their own president or something.

The convention, which will take place in Charlotte, North Carolina, is subject to the safety restrictions and parameters of North Carolina’s democratic governor Roy Cooper. Trump threatened to relocate the convention to Jacksonville, Florida, but eventually bowed out as COVID-19 cases kept spiking in the state.

The RNC has said that they will live-stream some portions of the convention, like the delegates voting. Trump, who normally would make an acceptance speech, will instead be privately thanking the delegates in a sober, stripped down convention. It’s a shocking turn from the president who has never passed up press coverage. Trump has notoriously impersonated a fake spokesman, John Barron, to drum up his own press.

The convention will only be hosting 336 delegates to vote in person (one for every six delegates) in accordance with the limited capacity. Obviously both major party conventions will be operating at limited capacity due to the coronavirus. Still, the act of banning the press is simply unprecedented. Many journalists took to Twitter to question the move, and to wonder what exactly the GOP has to hide:

This is an ill-advised decision that the @GOP @GOPconvention should reconsider. The nomination of a major party presidential candidate is very much the business of the American people. @whca https://t.co/5661rRgRXK — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) August 1, 2020

Confirming this — but a GOP official familiar w/ the plans tells me the convention won’t be entirely closed door.

The Monday proceedings — incl the vote to formally nominate Trump — will be livestreamed. But no press on-site

RNC is blaming NC Gov social distancing restrictions https://t.co/6QwQYe85YS — Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) August 2, 2020

The Republican National Convention in Charlotte will be closed to the press. Reporters will not be allowed on site as RNC delegates vote to formally nominate Trump. The restriction is unprecedented in modern American political history.https://t.co/FWlFeJkBJi — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 2, 2020

Unreal.

“We are planning for all of the Charlotte activities to be closed press: Friday, August 21 – Monday, 24th given the health restrictions and limitations in place in the state," the convention spokesperson said in an email. " https://t.co/303XJS8slx — Debra J. Saunders (@debrajsaunders) August 1, 2020

“[Trump] is not likely to accept the nomination in Charlotte in a big public speech. If he goes to Charlotte … it will just be to thank the delegates in a private, closed press event.” since when does he reject free press coverage?https://t.co/qJiDZBIYxL — shauna (@goldengateblond) August 2, 2020

It's gonna turn into an even paler Eyes Wide Shut. https://t.co/bPiXmC5KwP — W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) August 2, 2020

(via CNN, image: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

