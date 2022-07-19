Goodbye Hurts, ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3 Being Written as the Last

It seems as if all good things must come to an end, as star Brett Goldstein revealed that the creatives behind Ted Lasso really are writing the third season as if it is the last. “We are writing it like that,” he told The Sunday Times. “It was planned as three.”

Now, star Hannah Waddingham has revealed to Deadline that she doesn’t want the filming to end. “We are halfway through shooting Season 3 and I would like to pause things because I’m not ready to say goodbye to her in three episodes,” she said on Monday night at the Ted Lasso FYC event in Los Angeles.

She went on: “Brett and I were talking about [saying goodbye] earlier and we’re both a little bit in denial but have been expecting it since the word go at the same time. It’s like a long, slow mourning. I love her, man. She’s the girl—my girl— that I’m walking along next to and serving. I know that sounds dramatic but that’s how I feel. I feel her rippling through my bloodstream and I’m not ready to not walk with her anymore.”

Much like the rest of us, Waddingham also believed that star Jason Sudeikis would be convinced to continue the show, given its success. “I thought Jason would be pushed and pushed [to keep going],” she said. “I have an immense sadness because she’s brought quite a lot to my life. Jason has as well—an immeasurable amount. He has changed my life. He’s changed how I view people.”

Waddingham isn’t the only one who is struggling with the series coming to an end. Toheeb Jimoh, who plays Sam and Rebecca’s love interests of sorts, talked a lot with Deadline about the relationship between Sam and Rebecca but he also talked about what this show and Sam means to him.

“I feel Sam Obisanya in every fiber of my being,” he shared. “I really identify with this character, he’s been a dream to play. Across this three-season journey, I’ve gotten to understand him as a person. I could play him in my sleep now. It will be extremely difficult to say goodbye to him. I hope there’s more, man, I really do. There are so many more stories to tell. Fingers crossed we get to do that. Who knows what that looks like? Maybe we can come back after taking some time off? I think there will be a lot of tears shed when we have to say our final words.”

Ted Lasso means a lot to fans. Hell, I went as the Ted Lasso of Truth for Halloween because I love him so much. But going out on a high is exactly what the show deserves, and saying goodbye is going to hurt, but hopefully we get to see more adventures for the team and the characters we’ve come to love in some other way.

They are still filming season 3 of Ted Lasso, so I guess this news means time for a rewatch of the other two?

(featured image: Apple TV+)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]