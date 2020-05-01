comScore

Neil Gaiman, Michael Sheen, and David Tennant Reunite for Good Omens 30th Anniversary Lockdown Fanfic

By Jessica MasonMay 1st, 2020, 1:30 pm

Michael Sheen and David Tennant in Good Omens

Today isn’t just another day in quarantine, it’s the 30th anniversary of Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s Good Omens. The iconic book influenced countless other aspects of pop culture and was finally faithfully adapted to the screen in last year’s Amazon Prime limited series, starring David Tennant and Michael Sheen.

Well, now for the 30th anniversary, Tennant, Sheen, and Gaiman have reunited for a special treat for fans of ineffable husbands Crowley and Aziraphale. It’s a sweet as a pile of angel-made scones, too.

Does this count as fanfic if it’s written by one of the two original authors? Maybe or maybe not. It certainly feels like fanfic, in that it’s both sweet, silly, and achingly romantic in its own way. It does what good fic does: continues the story in a new way, brings in a new element (in this case, the lockdown) and it’s something created lovingly as a gift to fellow fans.

Whether we call it fic or a mini-sequel or just a gift, it’s great. And it’s not the only way Good Omens is being celebrated today. All over twitter, fans are using #GoodOmens30 to share art, fic based on this fic, and memories to celebrate this fantastic book.

Are you celebrating Good Omens today? If so, there are certainly worse things you could do while staying put than baking a lot, enjoying some good books, and calling up your soulmate best friend to catch up.

