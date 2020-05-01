Neil Gaiman, Michael Sheen, and David Tennant Reunite for Good Omens 30th Anniversary Lockdown Fanfic

Today isn’t just another day in quarantine, it’s the 30th anniversary of Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s Good Omens. The iconic book influenced countless other aspects of pop culture and was finally faithfully adapted to the screen in last year’s Amazon Prime limited series, starring David Tennant and Michael Sheen.

Well, now for the 30th anniversary, Tennant, Sheen, and Gaiman have reunited for a special treat for fans of ineffable husbands Crowley and Aziraphale. It’s a sweet as a pile of angel-made scones, too.

Does this count as fanfic if it’s written by one of the two original authors? Maybe or maybe not. It certainly feels like fanfic, in that it’s both sweet, silly, and achingly romantic in its own way. It does what good fic does: continues the story in a new way, brings in a new element (in this case, the lockdown) and it’s something created lovingly as a gift to fellow fans.

Whether we call it fic or a mini-sequel or just a gift, it’s great. And it’s not the only way Good Omens is being celebrated today. All over twitter, fans are using #GoodOmens30 to share art, fic based on this fic, and memories to celebrate this fantastic book.

judging from my tl we, the fandom, have now decided that: Aziraphale fought with himself for some 30min until he gave in, called Crowley back with a twinge of conscience & now they’re isolating together at the bookshop with oodles of cake & wine #GoodOmens #GoodOmens30 — (@j_a_y_c_e_e_) May 1, 2020

Stop asking couples who’s the top and who’s the bottom. Start asking who bakes obsessively on quarantine time and who slithers over with a few cases of vintage wine. #GoodOmens #GoodOmens30 #GO30 #importantquestions pic.twitter.com/lqmRHkmTDJ — Ana Godinho (@MadGuida666) May 1, 2020

While #GoodOmens has thrown many amazing things my way, I can always honestly say that finding a best friend in @StephieCrowley is the one thing I’ll always thank @neilhimself and @terryandrob for.

So, a very happy anniversary and thank you for a wonderful year! #GoodOmens30 pic.twitter.com/AVx7BDCUya — Rike ✨ #GoodOmens30 (@THEFAVOURITE_) May 1, 2020

Are you celebrating Good Omens today? If so, there are certainly worse things you could do while staying put than baking a lot, enjoying some good books, and calling up your soulmate best friend to catch up.

