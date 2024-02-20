Gore Verbinski Makes His Hollywood Return With a Stacked Cast for ‘Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die’

The helmsman behind Rango, three Pirates of the Caribbean films, and The Ring has returned from an extended break from Hollywood, teeing up a new film titled Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die.

Of course, that title alone is probably more than enough to attract a few curious eyes; it certainly seemed to do the trick for Sam Rockwell and the rest of the film’s illustrious cast, which boasts some Marvel veterans and Emmy nominees.

But what exactly lies in store for the brave souls that signed onto a sci-fi action-adventure flick called Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die? Here’s everything we know about Gore Verbinski’s imminent return to the director’s chair after five years away.

Who stars in Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die?

As it very well deserves, Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die already has a wealth of talent nestled neatly into the call sheet. Rockwell spearheads the cast, as previously mentioned, and he’ll be joined by the likes of Haley Lu Richardson (The White Lotus), Michael Peña (Ant-Man and the Wasp, Jack Ryan), and Emmy nominees Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2, Invincible), and Juno Temple (Ted Lasso, Fargo).

Verbinski will direct a script written by Matthew Robinson (Love & Monsters), who also serves as an executive producer, while production will also be backed by Constantin Film (Fantastic Four, Resident Evil film series).

What is Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die about?

Luckily, per Deadline, plot details aren’t particularly scarce. We know that Rockwell will play the main character; a man who travels back in time to recruit four very particular individuals from the sleepy air of a Los Angeles diner to the much more fateful one-night excursion he needs them for; an excursion that will decide the fate of humanity as the threat of an all-powerful artificial intelligence looms.

When will Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die release?

At the time of writing, there’s currently no word on when we can plan to see Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die for ourselves, as even the casting portion of the production has yet to wrap. You can be sure we’ll keep an eye on this one, though.

