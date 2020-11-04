It’s Not All Awful! Here Are Some Majorly Uplifting Election Results

A lot of races from Tuesday’s election have yet to be decided and it’s natural to be feeling anxious, disappointed, or furious—or, most likely, a mix of all three. But there were also some really exciting results that we get to celebrate.

A historic night for LGBTQ+ candidates

Obviously, most of our collective attention has been on the presidential race, but there are so many more races on the state and local levels. And this year, hundreds of LGBTQ+ candidates were on ballots across the country. Here are just a few historic wins:

30-year-old Sarah McBride was elected to Delaware’s State Senate, making her the highest-ranking openly trans lawmaker in the country and the first out trans state senator in the country.

‘We’ve shown this state and this country who we are’ — Sarah McBride just made as history as the first out transgender person to become a state senator in the U.S. pic.twitter.com/r9SScFepwJ — NowThis (@nowthisnews) November 4, 2020

Stephanie Byers became the first openly trans person elected to Kansas’ State House of Representatives. And as a member of the Chickasaw Nation, she’s also the first openly trans Indigenous person elected to office anywhere in the country.

Stephanie Byers, who is of the Native American Chickasaw Nation, becomes the first trans person of color elected to a state legislature tonight with her win in Kansas. pic.twitter.com/Hr5meZn57D — Out Magazine (@outmagazine) November 4, 2020

All 3 Native American women running for the Kansas House legislature have won:Christina Haswood, Navajo,District 10; Ponca We Victors, Tohono O’odham/Ponca, District 103; Stephanie Byers, Chickasaw, District 86 #NativeVote2020 — Rhonda LeValdo (@rhondalevaldo) November 4, 2020

27-year-old criminal justice reform activist Mauree Turner became the country’s first non-binary state lawmaker and Oklahoma’s first Muslim state legislator.

HISTORIC WIN: Mauree Turner has been elected to Oklahoma’s state House, becoming one of the first non-binary state lawmakers in America and the first Muslim to serve in Oklahoma’s state legislature. pic.twitter.com/aFoHgTG9QZ — NowThis (@nowthisnews) November 4, 2020

Adrian Tam is not only Hawaii’s only openly LGBTQ+ elected official, but his opponent was the leader of the state’s Proud Boys chapter.

Let’s do this — Adrian Tam (@adrianktam) November 4, 2020

There are a ton more historic LGBTQ+ wins to celebrate. Here’s a good thread:

Need some good news? A record number of LGBT+ people have been elected & re-elected across the USA. A Thread 🧵👇🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 — Rainbow Greens (@rainbowgreens) November 4, 2020

And you can see more here:

May I recommend balancing your (v warranted) anxiety over the presidential race with some inspiring queer news? 160 LGBTQ candidates have already won races across the country, says @VictoryFund. I’ll be watching LGBTQ races all day for @LogoTV 🏳️‍🌈 https://t.co/OHZENQX4Ak — Sam Manzella (@_sammanzella) November 4, 2020

And here:

Mississippi got a new flag

This will be the new state flag of Mississippi. Voters overwhelmingly approved it. This is a great day for the state as we move forward from a divisive emblem that now rests in the past. pic.twitter.com/nZorS0tVUd — Sam R. Hall (@samrhall) November 4, 2020

Mississippi ditched their Confederate-themed flag in favor of this “New Magnolia” design, which includes 20 white stars for the 20th state to join the United States and a single gold star to honor the Native people who lived on the land before it was taken from them.

Progressive activist Cori Bush became Missouri’s first Black Congresswoman

Every member of “The Squad” won their reelection

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley, Rashida Tlaib, and Ilhan Omar are all back for another term.

Our sisterhood is resilient. pic.twitter.com/IfLtsvLEdx — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 4, 2020

New Mexico elected all BIPOC women to its state delegation

This is a monumental moment: #NewMexico becomes 1st state to elect all #womenofcolor to its House delegation. Congratulations to @Deb4CongressNM @TeresaForNM on their wins last night! These incredible WOC will represent US and move this country forward.https://t.co/VjzzG2c3EA — She the People (@_shethepeople) November 4, 2020

More marijuana!

Marijuana legalization measures were passed in five states: Arizona, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey, and South Dakota. South Dakota became the first state to legalize both medicinal use and recreational use in the same election.

Additionally, Oregon voted to decriminalize all drugs and legalize psychedelics for the treatment of mental illness. Washington DC voted to decriminalize psychedelics.

Florida upped its minimum wage

The minimum wage in Florida will increase from $8.56 an hour to $10 next year, with incremental increases until it reaches $15/hour in 2026.

What else?

Was there good news out of your district or another race you’re really excited about? Let us know in the comments!

(image: ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

