Welcome to Good Burger, home of the Good Burger, can I take your order? Now, we don’t mean to be cheesy, but we’ve been waiting twenty-six years to say that saucy sentence, because it has now been confirmed that Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell will be reuniting for a Good Burger 2! The exciting news was confirmed by the stars on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. They also revealed that they would start filming for the second installment of the lovable cult comedy classic in May, with Paramount+ set to stream it later this year.

Speaking of the upcoming film, Kenan later said in a statement to Variety, “I can’t believe it’s been a little over 25 years since great customer service was born at Good Burger!” He continued, “Being a part of something so many generations of people have come to love has made me so proud, and now to be back where it all began working on the sequel is surreal! Love performing with my brother Kel and can’t wait to show the fans what these characters have been up to since we last saw them.”

His partner in crime, Mitchell, added: “Ed is one of those timeless characters that has brought so much joy and laughter to fans, and it’s such a beautiful blessing to still be doing it after all these years.

“It’s super awesome to come back and continue the stories of Dex, Ed and Good Burger for both the people who grew up watching and their kids.”

The pair will reprise their roles as Dexter Reed and Ed, with the film taking place in the present-day version of the beloved, fictional fast-food restaurant. The film’s official synopsis reads: “Dexter Reed is down on his luck after another one of his inventions fails. Ed welcomes Dex back to Good Burger with open arms and gives him his old job back. With a new crew working at Good Burger, Dex devises a plan to get back on his feet but unfortunately puts the fate of Good Burger at risk once again.”

Billed as a spinoff of the Good Burger sketch in Nickelodeon’s All That comedy series, the original film served up a plate of laughs when it premiered back in 1997. The original film’s writers, Kevin Kopelow and Heath Seifert, have signed on to write the sequel, and they will also serve as executive producers. Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Phil Traill will direct Good Burger 2.

Thompson and Mitchell have always been fond of their Good Burger alter-egos and even reunited for a sketch on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2015, which had everyone chuckling. So, if you haven’t already, it might be time to finally get yourself a Paramount+ subscription, just in time to sizzle those patties on the grill, which you can serve up with all your favourite toppings and, of course, Ed’s secret sauce.

