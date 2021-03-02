Things We Saw Today: The 2021 Golden Globes Ratings Were High Key Catastrophic

According to reports, America pretty much ignored Sunday night’s Golden Globes broadcast, to which I can boldly say, “Same.”

While for me it was mostly due to the lack of diversity and cable, for others, I can’t imagine there being something fun about watching a really long Zoom call. Per Nielsen, 6.9 million watched Tina Fey and Amy Poehler host the show, and it was the least-watched ceremony in modern Globes history.

Vulture said: “The demo ratings were even worse, with the three-hour Zoomathon notching a 1.5 rating with adults under 50, a 68 percent decline from a year ago (4.7).”

It was better than the Emmys, but not by much.

As for Sunday’s ratings, the previous record low audience for a Globes telecast came in 2009, when the show drew 14.9 million viewers. That low-water mark came a year after the HFPA was forced to cancel its usual ballroom ceremony because of the 2008 Hollywood writers strike. It held a news conference instead, with CNN, E! and TV Guide network joining NBC in reporting the winners live. NBC’s special that night drew 6 million viewers, while it is likely the three cable networks combined to attract at least one million viewers. In any event, when measuring how this year’s Globes did vs. past ceremonies, 2008 doesn’t count since it wasn’t an actual ceremony. But even if it did, it is likely more people watched the winners revealed that year than tuned in to the show this year.

Welp, see what happens next year.

