‘Godzilla Minus One’ Director Takashi Yamazaki Is Reportedly Being Courted by One of Our Favorite Horror Purveyors

Some things just go together perfectly: a milkshake and fries, hot chocolate and fuzzy socks, Zack Snyder and a heck of a lot of distance from the nearest typewriter, you name it.

And if all goes according to what appears to be Jason Blum’s master plan, the next thing we’ll get to add to that list is Takashi Yamazaki and the resources of Blumhouse Productions. Yes, the M3GAN and Imaginary producer is reportedly looking to get the Godzilla Minus One mastermind to join the Blumhouse ranks down the line.

Speaking to fans at a recent Minus One screening in Japan, Blum wasted no time singing his praise for Yamazaki’s sensational blockbuster before declaring that he would be meeting with the director—a meeting that Blum seems to hope will end with Yamazaki helming a future Blumhouse project.

Out of all the movies I saw last year, the movie I liked the most was Godzilla [Minus One]. It’s a really amazing movie that made me so jealous. At the heart of every one of our movies is a unique, compelling family drama. What I loved about Godzilla was its unusual family dynamic… Their relationship was like something I’ve never seen before. I’m going to meet with the director. With any luck, I’ll be able to talk him into making a Blumhouse movie.

Now, it would be exciting to see Yamazaki take a Hollywood shot regardless of who would be backing him. So long as it means the work of a filmmaker of his caliber is made more accessible to wider audiences, bring it on. But the fact that Yamazaki has been tapped by Blumhouse specifically makes for a particularly interesting nuance.

Indeed, given the company’s penchant for horror movies and the director’s now-mightily-apparent ability to tell a fantastic story with a legendary overtone of dread, there’s perhaps no better vehicle for Yamazaki to show Hollywood how it’s done than Blumhouse

Plus, after Night Swim, Five Nights at Freddy’s, and The Exorcist: Believer, Blumhouse is in need of a surefire win to look forward to.

