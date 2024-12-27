“Go to Hell!” Trump’s Christmas Greeting Is Not Merry at All

Incoming President Donald Trump delivered a sour yuletide message against his political rivals and neighboring nations. It seems not even the holidays could distract Trump from his vitriol against Canada, China, and the left.

On Truth Social, Trump started his message off with, “Merry Christmas to all, including to the wonderful soldiers of China, who are lovingly, but illegally, operating the Panama Canal.” Trump also accused China of making the US foot the bill for the repairs of the Panama Canal. It was already a rocky start for a holiday greeting, but he wasn’t finished. He went off to target Canada and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau next.

The president-elect laid the insult thick on Trudeau, addressing him as “Governor” instead of “Prime Minister.” Trump continued, “Also, to Governor Justin Trudeau of Canada, whose citizens’ taxes are far too high, but if Canada was to become our 51st state, their taxes would be cut by more than 60%, their businesses would immediately double in size, and they would be militarily protected like no other country anywhere in the world.” Trump and his supporters have been joking about conquering Canada. Evidently, the gag has clearly run its course.

The second part of his message addressed the other side of the political aisle, his so-called “radical left lunatics.” He accused his critics of “constantly trying to obstruct our court system and our elections.” To top off his frosty greeting, he brought up the 37 people on death row who received clemency from President Joe Biden. Biden was warned that they would likely be executed upon Trump’s return. To that, Trump said, “I refuse to wish a Merry Christmas to those lucky “souls” but, instead, will say, GO TO HELL!”

The rant left social media users speechless

One Twitter user was appalled. They stated, “Oh my god, he’s not joking.” Others were just as stunned by Trump’s dreadful holiday greeting. One hoped Trump would “just say happy holidays to one and all and log off for the day.”

There’s a time and a place for sarcasm. Clearly, a Christmas greeting that’s meant to be heartfelt and positive isn’t one of them.

