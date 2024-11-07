‘Go back to shutting the hell up:’ Chris Pratt continues to be the worst Chris

Chris Pratt’s controversies are enough to warrant post of their own, and everyone has been convinced for a while that he’s secretly a Trump voter, although he’s never come out and said it. Now, he’s under fire again for his comments around the 2024 Presidential Election.

Recommended Videos

Does this break my heart as a Star-Lord fan? Absolutely! But there’s no getting around it: Pratt is a smug, privileged twit. And he highlights this very well in a op-ed he did for his mother-in-law Maria Shriver’s outlet, Sunday Paper. It is entirely both-sides-ism. But how can you possibly support both sides when one of those sides is spewing misogyny and racism on a daily basis? That question does not occur to Pratt, who has chosen to ignore all the bigoted behavior from the Trump camp.

Pratt stated that he thinks, “some of the lessons that sports teach us may be just what all of us need as we chart a course forward.” Yep, in his mind, this election is comparable to a sport.

One day after getting home from losing a wrestling match, I cried for at least an hour. I looked at myself in the bathroom mirror, tears streaming down my cheeks, and a calm bewilderment came over me. Why was I crying? I decided to stop. Looking back now, I believe it was in that moment that I became a sportsman. In that moment, I understood that losing is part of the game.

Right, but for women, LGBTQ+ people, people of color, disabled people and more, that “losing” could very well mean losing rights, losing well-being. But Pratt continues to cluelessly run his sports metaphor into the ground.

“It’s OK to take a moment to lick your wounds when you lose. Heck, go ahead and cry in the mirror. But if we become too paralyzed by defeat or too pompous in victory, allegiance to our ‘team’ can blind us to the fact that we are fellow countrymen,” Pratt said, oblivious to how Donald Trump and co. have been treating those fellow countrymen.

Social media has roasted Pratt for his sanctimonious both-sides preaching. Once upon a time, he had a lot of goodwill—people loved him in Parks and Recreation and rooted for him when he got the MCU gig— but those days are long gone.

Someone needs to go tell Chris Pratt to go back to shutting the hell up if he's just going to peddle tone deaf, insipid platitudes. pic.twitter.com/zKRAzCqhjp — Darth Ro (@BookBlerd) November 5, 2024

Interesting how actors are like/unlike their characters.



For ex., Mariska Hargitay is exactly as passionate about helping SA survivors obtain justice & healing as her character Olivia Benson.



But had Chris Pratt played himself in GotG2, he would’ve signed off on Ego’s plan. — Rev. Dr. Boudyka for Harris/Walz (@bdk1521) November 4, 2024

looool Chris Pratt releasing an op-ed like anyone gives a fuck about his opinion, claiming "both sides" have good ideas in this election pic.twitter.com/nyxaaluxiU — Cooper (@Cooperstreaming) November 6, 2024

People had noticed in the run-up to the election that Pratt was absent from a pro-Harris video call that many of the American MCU actors were involved in. They guessed at that point that Pratt was either voting Trump or playing both sides.

Why wasn’t Chris Pratt on the call https://t.co/OilfwIC0ya — empanada daddy (@empanadadaddy23) October 31, 2024

In truth, we don’t know who Pratt actually voted for. Maybe it was Harris, who knows. But it’ll be a long time before social media lets him forget this little pre-election lecture. People aren’t “licking their wounds” right now—they’re scared.

So hey, can we just recast Star-Lord, please, and let Pratt fade away? Losing is part of the game, after all.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy