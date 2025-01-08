Glen Powell’s production banner, Barnstorm, sign a first look deal with Universal

In a move that makes you want to shout “THAT’S A MOVIE STAR,” Glen Powell’s production banner Barnstorm have teamed up with Universal. After the success of Twisters, we know that is a match made in heaven.

Powell is joining up with Dan Cohen, who was a principal at Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps, and the duo will be partners in Barnstorm. The Hollywood Reporter reported on the news, sharing quotes from Powell, Cohen, and the president of Universal Pictures, Peter Cramer.

“Barnstorm has been a dream of mine since I was a kid,” Powell said. “I want our company to be a destination for world class theatrical entertainment. Throughout the process of making Twisters, I was so impressed with the leadership of Universal and the vision and ambition of their team across so many departments. We are so honored to call them home.”

For Cramer, he praised Powell and their work together on the film Twisters. “Glen is the complete package: a talented, charismatic producer, creator, writer, and actor at the top of his game, who is committed to entertaining global audiences across all genres,” Cramer said. “He was an ideal partner throughout the production and release of our hit Twisters, and we know that he will continue to expand on his success in the years to come. We couldn’t be more excited to collaborate with him, Dan, and the Barnstorm team to create compelling new stories for the big screen.”

Dan Cohen and Glen Powell are excited to work together

Both Cohen and Powell shared their excitement over the project. Cohen shared a bit about his previous team over at 21 Laps and how he wasn’t ready to leave but that his admiration for Powell made him excited about the prospect of partnering with him for Barnstorm.

“We share a passion for pushing creative boundaries, amplifying fresh voices, and telling bold, impactful stories that connect with audiences around the world,“ Cohen said. “People often talk about doing ‘One for me… and one for them.’ But in looking forward to building Barnstorm, the philosophy is ‘All for me. And all for them.’”

For Glen Powell, he shared a similar sentiment about Cohen, saying that he’s been a fan of Cohen’s work. “Dan Cohen is someone I’ve been a fan of for over a decade. His passion for storytelling and storytellers is inspiring, and I’m so proud to call him my partner in this exciting new chapter.”

This is huge, especially for those who appreciate Powell’s career and the choices he makes as an actor. It is exciting to see and we cannot wait to see what Barnstorm and Universal have in store for us all!

