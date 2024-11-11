‘Gladiator II’ is a nostalgic return for Ridley Scott that honors the original

Ridley Scott has been one of our great filmmakers for generations and his film, Gladiator, is still held as one of the best ever made. With Gladiator II, we’re seeing a return to the franchise and while it is not perfect, it is the best taste of nostalgia for Scott.

The film centers on Lucius (Paul Mescal). He is hiding his identity, hidden away after the death of Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix) and his father Maximus (Russell Crowe) in the first film. And what works about Gladiator II is that a lot of the motivations of Lucius in the film are based on his own quest for revenge.

He is determined to meet and kill Marcus Acacius (Pedro Pascal) and is working with Macrinus (Denzel Washington) to achieve that goal. But with the chaotic rule of Emperor Caracalla (Fred Hechinger) and Emperor Geta (Joseph Quinn), every plan that Lucius has is constantly shifting and evolving.

The imagery of Gladiator II transports you back into the world of the first film and Scott’s unique look at history is still present. He has the epic scale of the games brought to life through the sea battles that did take place but Scott uses animals like sharks to tip it that much further into a fantastical realm. (Historians are divided on whether or not sharks were actually part of the games.)

If you were hopeful that Gladiator II has the same emotional stakes as the first, you will be pleased with Mescal’s performance but what really makes Gladiator II shine is the supporting cast. Pascal as Marcus gives Lucius that motivation he needs but Lucilla (Connie Nielsen) is where Lucius finds his heart once more.

You can have over the top and outlandish emperors because the rest of the cast is so beautifully grounded.

Revenge has never tasted sweeter

I am someone who thinks that the first Gladiator movie is stunning. It is, in its own way, a story of revenge between Commodus and Maximus. But with Gladiator II, everyone has their revenge they are seeking. Each character is trying to play the long game and so when we have a character like Lucius so blatantly telling us what he wants to do to Marcus, it is fascinating to see how every other character plays into that.

Macrinus is using everyone to do his bidding and Washington really plays into the role so beautifully. I think that Pascal’s gentle approach to Marcus make his fight sequence shine in that harsh light they need and they all play so perfectly into Mescal’s Lucius.

It is long and at time feels unnecessarily so but when you’re lost in the death and destruction of the games, you almost forget that the movie is two and a half hours long. Maybe because I could watch Hechinger and Quinn as those chaotic brothers for hours on end.

I am pleased to note that Gladiator II feels exactly like a return to form for Scott and watching these battle sequences really shows his power as a filmmaker. So if you were worried about Gladiator II, don’t be. It lives up to the hype and excitement.

