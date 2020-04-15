Win a Copy of Divergent Author Veronica Roth’s New Book Chosen Ones!

#1 bestselling author Veronica Roth returns with her thrilling adult debut, Chosen Ones. Here’s how you can win a copy of your very own.

Veronica Roth became a household name with her wildly popular YA Divergent series. Chosen Ones, with its darker themes and central mystery, has an older audience in mind. A unique blend of science fiction, thriller and fantasy, Chosen Ones asks the question we so often leave unanswered: what happens to the heroes after they save the world?

Chosen Ones is the perfect transportive read to sink your teeth into while you’re inside. Five lucky readers of The Mary Sue will win a copy of Roth’s newest page-turner:

Fifteen years ago, five ordinary teenagers were singled out by a prophecy to take down an impossibly powerful entity wreaking havoc across North America. He was known as the Dark One, and his weapon of choice—catastrophic events known as Drains—leveled cities and claimed thousands of lives. Chosen Ones, as the teens were known, gave everything they had to defeat him. After the Dark One fell, the world went back to normal . . . for everyone but them. After all, what do you do when you’re the most famous people on Earth, your only education was in magical destruction, and your purpose in life is now fulfilled? On the tenth anniversary of the Dark One’s defeat, something unthinkable happens: one of the Chosen Ones dies. When the others gather for the funeral, they discover the Dark One’s ultimate goal was much bigger than they, the government, or even prophecy could have foretold—bigger than the world itself.

Ready for Chosen Ones? Here’s how to enter!

Entry date now – 4/23

(5) winners!!

Five lucky winners will receive a copy of CHOSEN ONES by Veronica Roth

Readers can enter by signing up to our newsletter OR if already a recipient, they can email us at giveaways@themarysue.com with the subject line “Sweepstakes – Chosen Ones”



PLEASE NOTE that by entering this giveaway, the entrants will be automated opted in to our email list. This giveaway is limited to U.S. addresses only (but if U.S. residents want to help out Canadian or overseas friends by entering for them or taking on the shipping, we won’t judge). **Because of warehouse closures at current, the books might not be delivered right away, but we promise they’ll be on their way!**

Good luck, and may you be chosen!

