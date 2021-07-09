Giveaway: 5 Winners Will Receive 3 Scintillating Summer Reads From Erewhon Books!

We have your summer reading needs covered, thanks to this exciting giveaway from our friends at Erewhon Books. Erewhon is one of our favorite publishers of speculative fiction, specializing in science fiction, fantasy, and other unique genre titles. Their mission statement is to bring forth books that “explore and investigate society, poke at social norms, and celebrate the unique, diverse, and underrepresented identities and communities of the world we live in.”

Now five(!) lucky readers of The Mary Sue will receive 3(!) books from Erewhon’s summer offerings. Did someone say warm weather reads that transport you into another universe entirely?

Here are the amazing books that may well soon be yours:

Folklorn by Angela Mi Young Hur Physicist Elsa Park has done her best to run from the ghosts of her past. But when her imaginary childhood friend finds her in the Antarctic, she must confront her family’s curse, or lose herself forever. The Unraveling by Benjamin Rosenbaum, June 8, 2021 In a far-future society where biotechnology has revolutionized gender and identity, young Fift must decide whether to conform or carve a new path. The All-Consuming World by Cassandra Khaw, September 7, 2021 Debut novel of acclaimed writer Cassandra Khaw, a crew of queer, women of color plan one last heist to rescue a friend thought long-gone and learn the truth of the planet Dimmuborgir.

Do we have your attention? Excellent. Here’s how to get your hands on those books—several of which you’ll be receiving in advance of their publication. This means you’ll get to read them before they hit shelves!

Entry date from now – 7/21

5 winners. Each will be mailed one (1) copy of each of Erewhon Adult Summer books: Folklorn, The Unraveling, and The All-Consuming World.

Readers can enter by signing up to our newsletter OR if already a recipient, they can email us at [email protected] with the subject line “Sweepstakes – Erewhon Adult Summer Books”

PLEASE NOTE that by entering this giveaway, the entrants will be automatically opted in to our email list. This giveaway is limited to U.S. addresses only (but if U.S. residents want to help out Canadian or overseas friends by entering for them or taking on the shipping, we won’t judge).

Good luck! And if you can’t wait to get your hands on these titles immediately, check them (and many more fantastic selections) out over at Erewhon Books.

