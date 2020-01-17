Win a Signed Copy of #1 Bestselling Author Charlaine Harris’ A Longer Fall!

Charlaine Harris is a genre master known for her Sookie Stackhouse mysteries, which were the inspiration for HBO’s Tru Blood, and the Midnight, Texas trilogy. Now she’s back with A Longer Fall, the new book in the Gunnie Rose series, about an alternate United States where magic is real but despised.

What lies ahead in A Longer Fall?

#1 New York Times bestselling author Charlaine Harris returns with the second of the Gunnie Rose series, in which Lizbeth is hired onto a new crew, transporting a crate into Dixie, the self-exiled southeast territory of the former United States. What the crate contains is something so powerful, that forces from across three territories want to possess it. In this second thrilling installment of the Gunnie Rose series, Lizbeth Rose is hired onto a new crew for a seemingly easy protection job, transporting a crate into Dixie, just about the last part of the former United States of America she wants to visit. But what seemed like a straight-forward job turns into a massacre as the crate is stolen. Up against a wall in Dixie, where social norms have stepped back into the last century, Lizbeth has to go undercover with an old friend to retrieve the crate as what’s inside can spark a rebellion, if she can get it back in time.

How do you get your hands on your very own (signed!!!) copy of A Longer Fall—AND the first book in the series, An Easy Death, to get you started?

Entry date now – 1/26

(10) lucky winners!!

Ten lucky winners will receive a signed copy of Charlaine Harris’ new book in the Gunnie Rose series, A LONGER FALL , and a copy of the first Gunnie Rose book, AN EASY DEATH .

Readers can enter by signing up to our newsletter OR if already a recipient, they can email us at giveaways@themarysue.com with the subject line “Sweepstakes – A Longer Fall”

PLEASE NOTE that by entering this giveaway, the entrants will be automated opted into our email list. This giveaway is limited to U.S. addresses only (but if U.S. residents want to help out Canadian or overseas friends by entering for them or taking on the shipping, we won’t judge).

Good luck—this looks like an absolutely enthralling and timely read! Find out more here.

