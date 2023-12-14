We Finally Know When ‘Girls5eva’ Season 3 Is Hitting Netflix

It feels like we’ve been waiting 5eva (‘cuz forever’s too short!) since the season 2 finale of Peacock’s hilarious series Girls5eva in 2022. But luckily for us, the musical comedy will return next year on Netflix, which will also be streaming the show’s first two seasons.

The series follows Girls5eva, a late ’90s one-hit wonder girl group that finds themselves back in the spotlight when their music is featured on a hit rap track 20 years later. Band members Dawn (Sara Bareilles), Wickie (Renée Elise Goldsberry), Summer (Busy Philipps), and Gloria (Paula Pell) reunite to see if they can recapture the same magic.

The series was created by Meredith Scardino (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) and is executive produced by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, the geniuses behind 30 Rock and Kimmy Schmidt. Fey (who cameos in season one as Dolly Parton) is joined by her husband Jeff Richmond, who composes the hilarious songs for the series. If you love the breakneck hilarity of Fey’s work, then Girls5eva is a must-watch.

When does Girls5eva premiere on Netflix?

Girls5eva makes its Netflix debut on March 14, 2024, with season 3, with its first 2 seasons available for streaming at the same time.

Who is returning for season 3?

You can expect to see our core four: Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, and Busy Philipps. I would also expect Daniel Breaker as Dawn’s husband Scott and Andrew Rannells as Summer’s ex-husband Kev. Ashley Park may return for a flashback as deceased band member Ashley. No other guest star announcements have been made, but the series has attracted comedy all-stars like Amy Sedaris, Neil Flynn, Stephen Colbert, and Vanessa Williams.

What can we expect in season 3?

When we last left Girls5eva, the group had finished their comeback album and was readying plans for a national tour. But will the tour survive Dawn’s pregnancy, Gloria’s knee replacement, Wickie’s ego, and Summer’s singledom? The season three description reads:

“The members of the late ‘90s girl-group Girls5eva – Dawn, Wickie, Summer, and Gloria – have reunited and recorded a new album, Returnity, so it’s time for the next logical step: a comeback tour. With no plan, tour manager, or venues secured, the ladies pile into a van and hit the great unknown, doing their damnedest to promote their album and get back on top. In the process, Girls5eva will grapple with life on the road, see their relationships tested, play a billionaire’s birthday party, sow their oats, confront parents they believe held them back, cross paths with the biggest pop star on the planet, and question if they really want “the big time” again. Will Girls5eva fast-track their comeback and sell their tour documentary in the process? Or will the road destroy them?”

We’ll have to wait until March to see what’s in store for the band.

