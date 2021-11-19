In more news of “movies I will never f**king watch”, there’s going to be a Hunter Biden biopic starring Laurence Fox (who loves to misgender people) and Gina Carano (who famously hates pronoun preferences) called My Son Hunter. So, really, a movie I will never f***king watch—made that much worse by the fact that Robert Davi is directing it.

It’s just Republican central and we’re supposed to think this movie will have any sort of balance to it? At least movies like Frost/Nixon use … I dunno, historical evidence in them. This movie is about to be just a load of lies to prove their made-up point and then the rest of the Republican lackeys are going to say, “SEE? FACTS.”

According to Deadline, the movie follows Hunter Biden and his “party” lifestyle and the allegations that he acquired millions of dollars from Chinese, Ukrainian, and Russian oligarchs. Do I think this movie will have any sort of nuance? Absolutely not, especially when you are casting Fox (who thinks racism is “boring”) and Carano (who I guess hates science?) as your stars.

Carano is playing a “world-weary secret service agent” who is apparently with Hunter? “She is present throughout the film – commenting and sometimes narrating the absurd life and party lifestyle of Hunter Biden and the dodgy dealings of his father.”

If you look at the Deadline article, every actor involved comes up with some Republican RTs on their accounts, and like, this is definitely a movie that is not worth the paycheck. My Son Hunter is going to be a thing. Can’t wait to see if anyone buys it.

