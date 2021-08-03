JAKKS Pacific has released a toy that simultaneously speaks to my childhood and my love for Sonic the Hedgehog. As we continue to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the franchise, I can now get my hands on one of the most frustrating bosses for my 9-year-old self.

This Giant Eggman Robot Battle Set comes with a rolled-up Classic Sonic, a catapult to launch him through the air, and, of course, the Death Egg Robot, one of Sonic’s most iconic adversaries. As we can see from the video, you get to send Sonic flying at the robot to replicate the hedgehog’s plan of attack. I guess JAKKS Pacific was feeling pretty generous as the robot only takes three hits versus the TWELVE hits needed in Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 stuck to that whole “two” theme a bit too much (note: I’m saying this out of childhood devastation about losing so many lives in the final zone). Sure, we got inventor good boy, Miles Tails Prower, but we also got TWO final bosses – Mecha Sonic and the Death Egg Robot. This was also back in the days where Sonic’s final boss stages didn’t offer up any rings. All it took was one hit from the slow stomping menace or one misguided jump into those spiked hands (or into the fire of the jetpack if you ended up behind the Death Egg Robot) to have to start the fight over from Mecha Sonic.

It was one of the most stressful situations for me back in 1992, but now? I’m looking forward to adding this into my collection… after I demolish the robot a couple of times to feel good about myself, and yes, I’ll be using the Sonic catapult instead of pushing the toy’s chest three times (why am I lying to y’all I’m gonna do both, might even pull one of my cats over to paw at it).

JAKKS Pacific offers up this description for the battle set:

The Giant Eggman Robot Battle Set is sure to be a hit with kids and Sonic fans! You can recreate the action from the games with this extraordinarily detailed battle set and its playable features. Including a Spin Attack Sonic figure and catapult, where you can drop Sonic in and launch him at the Giant Eggman Robot. The Giant Eggman Robot features a rotating damage progression chest plate, a jetpack with sliding booster flames, launchable hand missiles and articulated limbs. Build your Giant Eggman Robot Battle Set into a Sonic world by adding more Sonic friends, playsets and accessories (each sold separately). Kids and collectors can replay and display this classic battle from the Sonic the Hedgehog™ video games

The set includes a nine inch scale Giant Eggman Robot, a two and half inch Spin Attack posed Sonic figure and catapult

Demolish the Giant Eggman Robot by firing Sonic into his chest plate three times using the catapult

With the push of a button fire Giant Eggman Robot’s hand missiles

Giant Eggman Robot’s jetpack features sliding retractable flames

Once the Giant Eggman Robot is defeated, put him back together and reset the chest plate to play all over again

Suggested for Ages 7+ (Small parts.)

You can check out The Giant Eggman Robot Battle Set over at the JAKKS Pacific website. Fair warning, they have a lot of Sonic the Hedgehog toys to go with this set, ranging from variations of Classic Sonic if you want one who stands in front of the Death Egg Robot to recreate the final showdown, to variations of Metal Sonic (I know, he’s different from Mecha Sonic, but if you want some kind of robot Sonic to defeat before getting to the Death Egg Robot, that’s something).

