Giancarlo Esposito Isn’t Here for the Anti-Vaxxers of Hollywood

The issue of vaccines doesn’t seem to be going anywhere any time soon. In Hollywood, it’s a battle between those who are against vaccines vs. the well-being of other actors, crew, directors, and more on set and the danger of working with people who refuse to get the shot. For an actor like Giancarlo Esposito, who has shown his talent and brilliance time and time again, it’s a simple thing. Get the shot or go away.

Giancarlo Esposito isn’t here for those actors who won’t get vaccinated. He told The Hollywood Reporter that those actors who didn’t want to get the jab could go somewhere with just themselves because they’re showing how little they care about other human beings.

“If you don’t want to vaccinate, go to a small island and sequester yourself,” the Mandalorian and Better Call Saul actor says. “[Otherwise] you’re saying ‘Fuck you’ to all you other human beings. We all have to do it if we want to live. I don’t understand how people don’t vaccinate. For me, I’ve lost dear friends, so I know it’s real. Not only in Europe but in America, friends who were completely healthy and uncompromised. The vaccine is the answer. I’m not downing anyone who doesn’t want to vaccinate. Don’t work. Go ride it out somewhere where you’re not going to compromise anyone else if you get it.”

Esposito’s comments came from a larger piece about the COVID-19 mandates and Hollywood, which does have a history of stars being anti-vaxx and spreading their false narratives online (looking at you, Jenny McCarthy and past comments from Mayim Bialik). So, the news that it is a problem on sets isn’t exactly shocking.

Personally, I love Giancarlo Esposito’s stance because it aligns with my own. At this point, refusing to get a vaccine is a refusal to care about the spread of COVID around the world because it has been proven that the unvaccinated are the ones spreading COVID, not the vaccinated. It’s an issue of public health and if our part in this is something as simple as getting a vaccine that has been proven by science to be safe, then that is the least we can do.

Esposito is looking out for himself, for the crews who work on the sets, and those who have vulnerable families at home. He’s protecting everyone by criticizing those who refuse to get vaccinated, and I wish that more celebrities would call out those in Hollywood who are putting themselves above the needs of others. We’re living in a weird time and it is going to be fascinating to see how the future pans out but at least I know that we have Giancarlo Esposito on our side and if he yelled at me about something, I’d do whatever he asked.