So What Does the Ending of ‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ Mean for the Team?

With Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, we didn’t have to wonder whether we’d see the old team mix with the new team. That was in the trailers. But what does the ending of the movie set up for this new group of Ghostbusters and keeping the legacy alive?

It’s not a Ghostbusters movie if everything doesn’t seem great for the team in the end. We go into this franchise knowing that things are going to be dicey but the Ghostbusters are always going to come out on the better side of things by the end of the movie. But Garraka, a god that the Firemaster had trapped years ago, put up quite a fight.

Garraka was a horned god who used fear to freeze those around the world, and the only one who could defeat him was the next Firemaster. The problem was that Nadeem (Kumail Nanjiani) was the next in line, and he did not have a clue how to do it. By the end of the movie, he masters his powers, and with the help of his ability to control fire and Phoebe’s (Mckenna Grace) intelligence, the two are able to trap Garraka between their streams of fire and copper.

When all is said and done and Podcast (Logan Kim) puts Garraka in a ghost trap, the team has to face one more challenge: the mayor of New York.

Let them hunt ghosts!

Throughout the movie, the nemesis of the Ghostbusters, Walter Peck (William Atherton), was causing issues for the new team. Now, as the mayor of New York, he wanted them out, and he almost had his wish. But because the Ghostbusters stopped Garraka and the city witnessed what was happening around them, they had nothing but love to show the team.

So when Peck shows up at the firehouse ready to tear them down, the group of civilians around the Ghostbusters are cheering for how much they love them, and Peck is forced to give them credit for saving the world.

But because Garraka destroyed the Containment Unit and let all the ghosts run free, the team has their work cut out for them, and the end of the movie sets up plenty of ghosts for the new Ghostbusters to catch, with the team we know and love from the original series still there to help when needed.

